Sep 06, 2019-Friday
Friday, Sep 06, 2019

Stray dogs kill four-year old girl in Ayodhya

A group of around seven stray dogs attacked the minor.

lucknow Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Ludhiana, India – June 06, 2019 : A view of stray dogs in Ludhiana on Thursday, June 06, 2019. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana, India – June 06, 2019 : A view of stray dogs in Ludhiana on Thursday, June 06, 2019. (HT Photo)(HT FILE Photo/ Representative Image)
         

Stray dogs killed a four- year old girl in Raunahi area in Ayodhya on Thursday when the victim along with her friends had gone to a nearby field.

Riya Varma, a native of village Gadha Nasirpur, under Raunahi police station, Faizabad, was playing outside her house on Thursday afternoon along with other children of the neighbourhood.

While playing kids went to a nearby field when a group of around seven stray dogs attacked Riya. Terrified by the incident, other children ran away and informed their parents about the incident after reaching home.

When Ranjeet Varma, father of the deceased, and neighbours rushed to the spot they found dogs mauling the girl and dragging her into the fields.

“Somehow villagers managed to chase off the dogs and rushed the girl to the district hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” said Mintu Singh, member, zila panchayat.

Singh informed that stray dogs are terrorising kids and few days ago they had killed a calf of a blue bull.

Villagers have identified seven stray dogs who often attack children.

Singh assured villagers that the issue will be taken up with the district administration.

The girl was cremated on Thursday evening.  

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 10:51 IST

