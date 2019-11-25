Sunni Waqf Board meeting on Ayodhya verdict today

lucknow

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 20:26 IST

An important meeting of the Sunni Central Waqf Board is scheduled on Tuesday in which members of the Board will deliberate of the November 9 verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya title dispute.

The Board will also decide whether to accept the five-acre land from the government to construct a mosque in Ayodhya or not.

The Supreme Court paved way for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on November 9 by giving verdict in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman. The court also directed the Centre to allocate five-acre land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of mosque.

Sunni Central Waqf Board was an original litigant in the Ayodhya title suit.

After the five-judge bench delivered its historic verdict on the Ranjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zafar Farooqui had come out against filing a review petition. But some board members went public against the stand.

“The members can discuss the issue during the November 26 meeting. I have been authorised to take a decision on behalf of the board but if any member has an objection to it, he can raise it in the meeting scheduled on November 26 here,” Farooqui had said.

“It has to be seen whether the board can refuse to take the five-acre land for the construction of a mosque as ruled by the Supreme Court. Will it amount to contempt of court? The board has started taking legal opinion on this point,” he had said.

However, three Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya title suit have agreed to file review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to provide them all assistance.

The AIMPLB has also announced that it will not accept the five-acre land to construct a mosque.

According to sources, eight members will attend the Board’s meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday morning. Two of them are lawyers, including Imran Mabood Khan from Prayagraj and Abdul Razzaq from Lucknow.