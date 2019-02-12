Swine flu spreads tentacles in UP, 6 deaths, 421 cases reported

Six swine flu deaths and 421 cases in 28 districts of UP over the past 42 days have compelled the health department to launch an awareness drive to prevent H1N1 and limit its spread.

The maximum cases (169) have been reported from Meerut, followed by Ghaziabad (79) and then Lucknow (72).

“Agra, GB Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bareilly and Baghpat have also reported 10 or more cases,” said RK Gupta, additional director, infectious diseases, Uttar Pradesh, at a press conference on Monday.

Cases have also been reported from Shamli, Kanpur, Azamgarh, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Hapur, Mau, Gorakhpur, Pratapgarh, Moradabad, Shahjahanpur, Sultanpur, Bahraich, Kushinagar and Unnao.

“Climate change or extended winter this year might have led to an environment favourable for the disease to continue,” said Dr KP Tripathi, nodal officer, vector-borne diseases, while replying to a query. In previous years, the number of H1N1 cases declined in February, but this year has seen a reverse trend as a large number of people tested positive for swine flu in February.

Uttar Pradesh (with 421 cases) is on fifth spot on the list of swine flu cases in the country. Rajasthan recorded the maximum cases -- 2,363 and 85 deaths this year. Delhi recorded 1,011 cases and Gujarat 898 cases and 43 deaths. There were 490 cases and two deaths in Haryana.

“Despite having more population, Uttar Pradesh has recorded fewer cases this year. We are focusing on awareness drives so that the issue can be addressed better,” said Gupta.

Though four cases were reported from different localities of Prayagraj, none was from the Kumbh area, he added.

As many as 72 swine flu cases have been reported from the state capital this year.

Quite a few people have tested positive for H1N1 in Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Chinhat, Ashiana, Mawaiyya, Mahanagar, Billaujpura, LDA Colony, Udaiganj, Balaganj, Bangla Bazaar, Dilkusha, Mohibullapuram and Jankipuram. Most of these patients are recuperating at home, said officials.

“We have identified three areas that reported maximum cases, hence we are holding camps to screen suspected cases there. The camps will be organised at Ashiana, Alambagh and Aliganj,” said Dr KP Tripathi, nodal officer, vector-borne diseases, addressing a press conference on Monday.

In a review meeting on Sunday, the chief secretary had directed officials to run awareness campaigns to prevent swine flu.

Dr DK Bajpai, additional chief medical officer, said swine flu patients can take medicine, and with rest, can recover hence there is no need to panic.

“We are asking schools to make students aware about preventive measures while other awareness campaigns will also start. A short film is also being made… it will be shared via social media platform,” said Tripathi.

“As compared to other states, UP has reported fewer cases. If people remain alert and follow preventive measures they can prevent swine flu,” said Bajpai.

Doctors said there is no need to panic and run for tests or medicine. People need to see a doctor and follow the advice, only if they have the symptoms.

TOP 5 IN INDIA

RAJASTHAN 2,363 cases, 85 deaths

DELHI 1,011 cases

GUJARAT 898 cases, 43 deaths

HARYANA 490 cases, two deaths

UTTAR PRADESH 421 cases, six deaths

IN UTTAR PRADESH

169 CASES reported from Meerut since January 1

79 CASES reported from Ghaziabad

72 CASES reported from Lucknow

DEATHS

IN LUCKNOW

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 10:58 IST