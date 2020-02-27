Temple construction panel chief to visit Ayodhya on Saturday

lucknow

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 19:59 IST

Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra will be in Ayodhya on Saturday for a site visit of the Ram Janmabhoomi campus to initiate the process for preparing the blueprint for construction of the temple.

This will be Misra’s first visit to Ayodhya after being appointed chairman of the temple construction committee.

“We have been informed that Nripendra Misra will be in Ayodhya on Saturday. He will also meet Mahant Dhiendra Das (head of the Nirmohi Akhara’s Ayodhya baithak) and other trustees,” said Prabhat Singh, spokesperson for the Nirmohi Akhara.

Misra, who is the former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will reach Lucknow on Friday from where he will leave for Ayodhya on Saturday. Misra will meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state capital.

He will also hold a meeting with members of the board of trustees of the newly constituted Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust.

Misra will also finalise the place where Ram Lalla will be shifted before construction of the temple begins. This relocation will take place before the festive occasion of Navratri begins on March 25.

The first meeting of the board of trustees was convened in New Delhi on February 19 where Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was appointed chairman of the trust and VHP vice president Champat Rai its general secretary.

Das is head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a body of saints that had spearheaded the Ram temple movement across the country.

The second meeting of the Trust is scheduled in Ayodhya next month, in which the date will be finalised for starting construction of the Ram temple.