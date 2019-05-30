Three held for torturing differently-abled teen in UP’s Shahjahanpur

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting a differently-abled teenager to genital torture in Shahjahanpur on May 26. The incident happened when a 16-year-old boy was playing with some youth in a field in Pipariya village of the district, said police.The accused harassed him by tying a brick to his private parts as a punishment.

The youth then shot a video and circulated it on social media. They also threatened the boy with dire consequences if he complained to family members, said cops. The teen, however, narrated the incident to his family. The victim’s mother went to the parents of the accused youth. She alleged that they insulted her.

Consequently, the boy’s father lodged a complaint with the Banda police, following which the cops identified the accused who featured in the video. On Wednesday, the police arrested the three accused - Rama Kant, 25, Malkhan Singh, 30 and Amarjit Singh, 16.

The complainant said, “My son was playing with three persons from the village when an altercation took place. They beat him up and tied a brick to his private parts. They also made a video of it and circulated the same. Family members of the accused beat us when we approached them.”

SP (rural) Shahjahanpur SC Shakya said the case was registered on Tuesday. “We identified the accused and arrested them. Two of the accused featured in the video. All of them are from Pipariya village,” he said. The police registered the case under Section 355 (assault with intent to dishonour person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 500 (defaming others) of the IPC, section 67 (punishment for transmitting obscene material) of IT act and 7/8 (sexual assault) of Pocso Act.

Meanwhile, UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights also took notice of the incident. The commission sent a notice to the district seeking the action taken report.

