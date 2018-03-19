Tigmanshu ‘shoots’ for UP police

On Duty, a short film on a cop, who put duty ahead of personnel tragedy, set to inspire other police personnel

Inspired by the story of a real cop Bhupendra Singh Tomar (57), a short film made on him by national award winning film director Tigmanshu Dhulia is all set to other police personnel think of emulating him.

Putting duty ahead of personal tragedy, Tomar rushed to the rescue of a victim of stabbing even after getting a call about the sudden death of his 27-year-old daughter Jyoti.

In the short film, ‘Taare Zameen Par’ fame actor Vipin Sharma plays Tomar’s character as UP police head constable of UP100 police response vehicle (PRV).

Dhulia shot with the actor in various locations of Lucknow on Saturday and Sunday.

While on duty at PRV in Badgaon area Saharanpur February 23 this year, Tomar was rushing to the victim, who was stabbed and was lying on the road, when he got a call from his family informing him that his daughter had died after accidentally falling in the washroom at her residence in Meerut.

Vipin Sharma shoots for the short film. (HT Photo)

“At that point, the policeman is learnt to have said that his daughter is dead but his intervention could help save the life of a person who had been stabbed and needed hospitalisation. He only headed home after ensuring that the stabbed person was admitted to a hospital,” said UP director general of police (DGP) OP Singh.

The DGP told Tomar that he was the real hero and a role model cop of the state police following which it was decided to shoot his story and present it before others cops.

He said a commendation disc will also be bestowed on Tomar for his work.

“I was very impressed after coming to know about Tomar’s act. Usually we see cops as very tough guys but Tomar’s example proves that when it comes to discharging their duty, they keep aside everything. This shows an altogether different side of the police department. It’s a real tribute to the cops,” Vipin shares with HT City.

The actor has previously played the role of cop in films like ‘Special 26’, ‘John Day’ and ‘Identity Card’.

He has shot for several films in Lucknow. These include ‘Bullett Raja’, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ and ‘Daas Dev’.

Vipin, who flew from Kolkata to shoot for a day, says, “It’s always a treat to work with Tishu (Tigmanshu).”

Earlier, the duo have also worked together in ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘Paan Singh Tomar’.