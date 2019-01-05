Tourism dept uploads video of Amitabh Bachchan talking about Prayagraj ambience

The UP tourism department has roped in Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan to promote the Kumbh Mela 2019 starting in Prayagraj on January 15.

On Friday, the state tourism department uploaded a video of the actor on its twitter handle talking about the unique idol of Lord Hanuman in a sleeping posture in Prayagraj.

The actor also talked about jalebi and milk of Prayagraj and his early days in the city when he used to relish them.

In backdrop of the video, sadhus could be seen at the Kumbh Mela.

The Yogi government was going all out to promote Kumbh Mela at the national and the international level.

Unesco recognised Kumbh Mela as an ‘intangible cultural heritage of humanity’ at its 12th session in Jeju, South Korea, in December 2017.

The Kumbh Mela is considered to be the largest congregation of pilgrims on earth, attended by millions irrespective of caste, creed or gender.

