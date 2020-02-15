Trump, Melania to view Taj Mahal on February 24

lucknow

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 23:53 IST

US President Donald Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, will view the Taj Mahal on February 24.

“Yes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed with chief minister Yogi Adityanath the arrangements being made for the visit of US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Agra on February 24. Both of them will remain in Agra for nearly three hours,” an official spokesman said.

Modi reviewed the arrangements being made for the Trump couple’s visit to the city of Taj Mahal at a video conference with Adityanath on Saturday evening.

Those aware of the development said senior officers of the state government, police and Agra division were present at the video conference. A senior officer said besides the security arrangements, directions were given to make their visit memorable.

No further details of the directions given at the meeting were available.

As the Trump couple will also visit Ahmedabad, Gujarat government authorities also attended the PM’s video conference. The prime minister has already said in a tweet that India would accord a warm welcome to them and their visit would go a long way in cementing India US ties.

“Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship.”