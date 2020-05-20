e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Etawah accident

UP CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Etawah accident

He has directed the officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

lucknow Updated: May 20, 2020 16:58 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees, in Lucknow on May 2.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees, in Lucknow on May 2.(ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of six people in a road accident in Etawah.

He has directed the officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Six farmers were killed and one sustained injury after the truck in which they were travelling collided with another truck in Friends Colony area of Etawah on Tuesday night.

“Farmers were going to market to sell jackfruit. The injured person has been admitted at Saifai Medical College,” said R Singh, SP City.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In