UP Investors Summit 2018: Foreign tech showcased

Day-1 of the Investors’ Summit highlighted a range of products and technologies that could help boost industrialisation in UP through foreign partnerships and investments.

Among the most riveting presentations was the one by Finnish company Elematic. It showcased its precast residential and commercial building construction expertise. The presentation demonstrated how the company designed precast building elements such as facades, floors, beams, columns, stairs and floors off-site at a factory, and then assembled them on the construction site.

They highlighted how a partnership with the company could help the UP government realise its affordable housing plans in a more cost-effective manner. The technology could also help commercial buildings come up faster, stronger, easier and more efficiently and affordably in the state when compared to conventional construction methods.

Finland also showcased its expertise portfolio in Agri-food processing, IT & IT enabled services, renewable energy, biotech, telecom, wood and metal sectors.

Finnish ambassador Nina Vaskunlahti offered Indo-Finnish collaboration in areas of clean energy, emission control, bio-fuel for transportation, smart cities and farming efficiency.

In addition, the Netherlands, which is partnering UP already, sought a long-term association with the state in areas of dairy development, agriculture and water management -- primarily cleaning of state rivers.

The Dutch delegation said it could help UP achieve longevity of its milch animals, their milk productivity, better milk quality, fertility of milch animals and better feed and fodder for them.

The most extensive presentations were made by the Japanese delegation.

Japanese ambassador Kiyokazu Miyachi said his country had been an old partner of Uttar Pradesh, with participation in areas of automobiles, environment, infrastructure, clean Ganga project (in Varanasi), forest conservation, organic farming, bridge construction, Metro funding, primary education, people-to-people exchange, higher education and energy, adding that the Anpara and Obra power plants were made with Japanese collaboration.

Miyachi said that Japan had further partnerships to offer in areas of food processing, cold chain, sanitation, environment, reducing emissions, and tourism -- especially for enhancing the Buddhist circuit.