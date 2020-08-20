e-paper
Home / Lucknow / UP Police may interrogate Vikas Dubey’s sons on Bikru encounter

UP Police may interrogate Vikas Dubey’s sons on Bikru encounter

Both the sons of Dubey were present in Bikru village with their mother Richa Dubey one day before the encounter. Gangster Dubey had misbehaved with former SI Vinay Tiwari in the presence of his sons that day.

lucknow Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:34 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kanpur
Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed.
Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed.(ANI file photo)
         

The Uttar Pradesh Police may interrogate slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s sons with regard to the Bikru encounter that took place last month, Kanpur Rural SP Brijesh Srivastava said on Thursday.

Both the sons of Dubey were present in Bikru village with their mother Richa Dubey one day before the encounter. Gangster Dubey had misbehaved with former SI Vinay Tiwari in the presence of his sons that day.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter that took place last month.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed.

The Uttar Pradesh Police killed Dubey in an encounter on July 10 after he ‘attempted to flee’ while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain.

