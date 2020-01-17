UPSRTC to use CCTV, app-based system to monitor cleanliness

lucknow

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:08 IST

The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to make it mandatory for private contractors and its depot in-charges to follow the CCTV and mobile app-based system for monitoring cleanliness as well as making payments.

The corporation will give effect to the new policy from March 1.

“Now UPSRTC will install two CCTVs in each depot at the bus cleaning site and will record the complete cleaning of buses on a daily basis,” the corporation’s managing director Raj Shekhar said.

“The corporation will also launch the ‘Bus Cleaning Data Management App” by February 15.

With this, payment also will be made to contractors or the outsourced staff only after cleanliness work is cross-checked by the CCTV footage and the mobile app. The CCTV and mobile app will capture the photos and videos of cleaning of each bus from outside and inside.

“CCTV and mobile app will also register the date, time and location by ‘Time & Location Stamping’ System so that no one plays with the CCTV footage and the mobile app data,” the MD said.

It will be mandatory to keep three months data of CCTV for cross verification by senior officials from time to time, he added.

UPSRTC operates 11,700 buses currently. Nearly 9,200 of them are owned by UPSRTC while 2000 are contractual buses. There are around 115 operational bus stations all over the state.