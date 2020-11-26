e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh child molester case: CBI gets 5-day custody of suspect

Uttar Pradesh child molester case: CBI gets 5-day custody of suspect

The CBI will take him in custody on November 26 and bring him back to Banda jail, where he is currently lodged, on November 30

lucknow Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:21 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Banda
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A local court on Wednesday granted Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) five-day custody of Ram Bhavan, the junior engineer with the state irrigation department accused of sexually abusing minor children and selling their videos over the dark web.

The CBI will take him in custody on November 26 and bring him back to Banda jail, where he is currently lodged, on November 30, district government counsel Manoj Kumar said.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh child molester case: CBI suspects involvement of others in engineer’s network

While passing the order, additional district and sessions judge (V) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court Rizwan Ahmad said the CBI must follow all Covid-19 protocols.

To be sure, Bhavan had tested positive for coronavirus disease on November 23, a day before the CBI bail plea for his remand was to be decided.

Bhavan was arrested from Chitrakoot on November 16.

tags
top news
Covid-19 situation in Capital alarming, says Delhi high court
Covid-19 situation in Capital alarming, says Delhi high court
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal
Wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked in West Bengal, buses off roads in Kerala
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked in West Bengal, buses off roads in Kerala
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
India cancels international flights till Dec 31, to allow flights only on select routes
India cancels international flights till Dec 31, to allow flights only on select routes
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In