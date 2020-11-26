Uttar Pradesh child molester case: CBI gets 5-day custody of suspect

lucknow

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:21 IST

A local court on Wednesday granted Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) five-day custody of Ram Bhavan, the junior engineer with the state irrigation department accused of sexually abusing minor children and selling their videos over the dark web.

The CBI will take him in custody on November 26 and bring him back to Banda jail, where he is currently lodged, on November 30, district government counsel Manoj Kumar said.

While passing the order, additional district and sessions judge (V) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court Rizwan Ahmad said the CBI must follow all Covid-19 protocols.

To be sure, Bhavan had tested positive for coronavirus disease on November 23, a day before the CBI bail plea for his remand was to be decided.

Bhavan was arrested from Chitrakoot on November 16.