VHP activates its units abroad to celebrate Ram temple event in big way

lucknow

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 18:54 IST

The central leadership of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has activated its units not only in Uttar Pradesh but across the country and even those abroad to ensure global celebrations for the bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled to be held on August 5.

International units of the VHP are also planning some kind of celebration across the globe on August 5, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir.

The Indian–American community in New York is planning to celebrate by beaming images of lord Ram and 3D portraits of Ram Mandir across giant billboards at the iconic Times Square, New York.

“The Indian community in the US will be celebrating at the Times Square in New York. Apart from this, the Indian community across the world will celebrate the coming up of a Ram Mandir in whatever way they can,” said Rajendra Singh ‘Pankaj’, central joint secretary, VHP.

Vinayak Rao Deshpande, international general secretary, VHP, and Milind Parande, secretary general, VHP, are looking after international celebrations of the ground-breaking ceremony.

“Not only in the US, but in several countries in Europe and in South Africa celebrations for bhoomi pujan of Ram mandir have been planned with the help of the Indian community living there,” pointed out Rajendra Singh.

“As far as international celebrations are concerned to mark the bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, celebrations in New York will be the biggest. But a message has been conveyed to the Indian diaspora across the world to hold some kind of celebration to mark bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir,” Rajendra Singh pointed out.

In India, VHP cadres in districts have been activated to convey the message in their respective regions to people to hold some kind of celebration on the day.

The VHP and its affiliate organisations have planned various activities in villages across the state. Lighting diyas to organising bhajan-kirtan in small groups or assembling at one place in small numbers to watch the live telecast of the ceremony are all part of the VHP’s celebrations.

“WhatsApp and social media messages are also being circulated, asking people to celebrate the occasion,” said Bholendra Singh, regional organisation secretary, VHP.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Champat Rai, chairman of the Trust, have also issued an appeal to people to light diyas in their homes to celebrate the occasion.