Home / Lucknow / Village pradhan shot dead in UP’s Jaunpur; SO among 4 suspended

Village pradhan shot dead in UP’s Jaunpur; SO among 4 suspended

lucknow Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Four persons were taken into custody for interrogation in connection with the incident
Four persons were taken into custody for interrogation in connection with the incident(Representational image)
         

A village head (pradhan) was shot dead, allegedly by two bike-borne miscreants, in Amari village under Sarpataha police area of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night, police said.

Four persons were taken into custody for interrogation in connection with the incident, a police officer said. Jaunpur superintendent of police Raj Karan Nayyar suspended station officer, Sarpataha police station, Pankaj Pandey and three constables posted at the station for laxity, said circle officer Jeetendra Dubey.

As per the police, Basant Lal Bind, 48, was sitting in front of his house when two bike-borne assailants appeared at around 9pm and opened fire, killing him on the spot. The men fled the scene.

Circle officer Jeetendra Dubey and station officer Pandey reached the spot. Later, SP Nayyar also inspected the site. Dubey said some old enmity appeared to be the reason for the incident.

The SP had constituted a team led by Dubey to look for the assailants.

