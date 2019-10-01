e-paper
AIMIM declares 7 more candidates for Maharashtra polls

The Hyderabad-based party had earlier ended its alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar.

maharashtra Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Aurangabad
The All India Majalis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday announced another list of seven candidates for the October 21 Maharashtra assembly polls, taking the total till now to 24.

The list includes the names of Ali Khan Moin Khan (Parbhani), Shaikh Shafiq Mohammed (Beed), Pralhad Dhondiram Rathod (Paithan, Aurangabad), Shakeebul Rehman (Kamptee, Nagpur).

Candidates for SC reserved seats of Hatkanangale (Kolhapur) and Srirampur (Ahmednagar) are Sagar Namdeo Shinde and Suresh Eknath Jagdhane, respectively.

Shaikh Yusuf was earlier declared the AIMIM candidate from Dhule in North Maharashtra. Now Anwar Farooq Shah will contest from the Dhule assembly seat.

This change in Dhule is due to “personal reasons”, Jaleel said in a release.

So far, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party has declared candidates on 24 seats in Maharashtra which has a 288-member assembly.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 21:23 IST

