Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: Amit Deshmukh among 51 candidates in first Congress list

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:47 IST

The Congress Central Election Committee on Sunday announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, current Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat and leader of the opposition in the assembly Namdevrao Wadettiwar were among the prominent names in the party’s first list of candidates for Maharashtra assembly polls slated for October 21.

Here’s a list of the Congress candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections:

1. Adv K.C Padavi, from the Akkalkuwa (ST) seat

2. Padmakar Vijay Singh Valvi, from the Shahada (ST) seat

3. Shirish Surupsingh H Naik from the Nawapur (ST) seat

4. Shirish Madhukarrao Chaudhari from the Raver seat

5. Harshwardhan Vasantrao Sapkal from the Buldhana seat

6 Anant Sakharam Wankhede from the Mehkar (SC) seat

7. Amit Subhashrao Zanak from the Risod seat

8. Virendra Walmikrao Jagtap from the Dhamangaon Railway seat

9. Adv Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur from the Teosa seat

10. Amar Sharad Kale from the Arvi seat

11. Ranjit Pratap Kamble from the Deoli seat

12. Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar from the Savner seat

13. Dr. Nitin Raut from Nagpur North (SC) seat

14. Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar from Brahmapun seat

15. Satish Manohar Varjurakar from Chimur seat

16. Smt Partibha Suresh Dhanorkar from Warora seat

17. Anil @ Balasaheb Mangrulkar from Yavatmal seat

18. Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan from Bhokar seat

19. D.P Sawant from Nanded North seat

20. Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan from Naigaon seat

21. Raosaheb Jaywant Anantapurkar from Deglur (SC) seat

22. Santosh Kautika Tarfe from Kalamnusi seat

23. Suresh Ambadas Warpudkar from Pathri seat

24. Dr. Kalyan Vaijnathrao Kale from Phulambri seat

25. Shaikh Asif Shaikh Rashid from Malegaon Central seat

26. Rohit Chandrakant Salve from Ambernath (SC) seat

27. Sayyad Muzaffar Hussain from Mira Bhayandar seat

28. Suresh Harishchandra Koparkar from Bhandup West seat

29. Ashok Bhau Jadhav from Andheri West seat

30. Mohd Aarif Naseem Khan from Chandivali seat

31. Chandrakant Damodar Handore from the Chembur seat

32. Zishan Ziyauddin Siddiqui from the Vandre East seat

33. Ms. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad from the Dharavi (SC) seat

34. Ganesh Kumar Yadav from the Sion Koliwada seat

35. Amin Amirali Patel from the Mumbadevi seat

36. Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap from the Colaba seat

37. Manik Motiram Jagtap from the Mahad seat

38. Sanjay Chandrakant Jagtap from the Purandar seat

39. Sangram Anantrao Thopte from the Bhor seat

40. Ramesh Anandrao Bagawe from the Pune Cantonment (SC) seat

41. Vijay Balasaheb Thorat from the Sangamner seat

42. Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh from the Latur City seat

43. Ashok Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar from the Nilanga seat

44. Basavraj Madhavrao Patil from the Ausa seat

45. Madhukarrao Devram Chavan from the Tuljapur seat

46. Ku. Praniti Sushil Kumar Shinde from the Solapur City Central seat

47. Moulabi Bashumiya Sayeed from the Solapur South seat

48. Ruturaj Sanjay Patil from the Kolhapur South seat

49. P.N. Patil Sadolikar from the Karvir seat

50. Dr. Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam from the Palus-Kadegaon seat

51. Vikram Balasaheb Sawant from the Jat seat

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 19:43 IST