Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: Amit Deshmukh among 51 candidates in first Congress list
Maharashtra assembly polls are slated for October 21.maharashtra Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:47 IST
The Congress Central Election Committee on Sunday announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, current Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat and leader of the opposition in the assembly Namdevrao Wadettiwar were among the prominent names in the party’s first list of candidates for Maharashtra assembly polls slated for October 21.
Here’s a list of the Congress candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections:
1. Adv K.C Padavi, from the Akkalkuwa (ST) seat
2. Padmakar Vijay Singh Valvi, from the Shahada (ST) seat
3. Shirish Surupsingh H Naik from the Nawapur (ST) seat
4. Shirish Madhukarrao Chaudhari from the Raver seat
5. Harshwardhan Vasantrao Sapkal from the Buldhana seat
6 Anant Sakharam Wankhede from the Mehkar (SC) seat
7. Amit Subhashrao Zanak from the Risod seat
8. Virendra Walmikrao Jagtap from the Dhamangaon Railway seat
9. Adv Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur from the Teosa seat
10. Amar Sharad Kale from the Arvi seat
11. Ranjit Pratap Kamble from the Deoli seat
12. Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar from the Savner seat
13. Dr. Nitin Raut from Nagpur North (SC) seat
14. Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar from Brahmapun seat
15. Satish Manohar Varjurakar from Chimur seat
16. Smt Partibha Suresh Dhanorkar from Warora seat
17. Anil @ Balasaheb Mangrulkar from Yavatmal seat
18. Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan from Bhokar seat
19. D.P Sawant from Nanded North seat
20. Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan from Naigaon seat
21. Raosaheb Jaywant Anantapurkar from Deglur (SC) seat
22. Santosh Kautika Tarfe from Kalamnusi seat
23. Suresh Ambadas Warpudkar from Pathri seat
24. Dr. Kalyan Vaijnathrao Kale from Phulambri seat
25. Shaikh Asif Shaikh Rashid from Malegaon Central seat
26. Rohit Chandrakant Salve from Ambernath (SC) seat
27. Sayyad Muzaffar Hussain from Mira Bhayandar seat
28. Suresh Harishchandra Koparkar from Bhandup West seat
29. Ashok Bhau Jadhav from Andheri West seat
30. Mohd Aarif Naseem Khan from Chandivali seat
31. Chandrakant Damodar Handore from the Chembur seat
32. Zishan Ziyauddin Siddiqui from the Vandre East seat
33. Ms. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad from the Dharavi (SC) seat
34. Ganesh Kumar Yadav from the Sion Koliwada seat
35. Amin Amirali Patel from the Mumbadevi seat
36. Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap from the Colaba seat
37. Manik Motiram Jagtap from the Mahad seat
38. Sanjay Chandrakant Jagtap from the Purandar seat
39. Sangram Anantrao Thopte from the Bhor seat
40. Ramesh Anandrao Bagawe from the Pune Cantonment (SC) seat
41. Vijay Balasaheb Thorat from the Sangamner seat
42. Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh from the Latur City seat
43. Ashok Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar from the Nilanga seat
44. Basavraj Madhavrao Patil from the Ausa seat
45. Madhukarrao Devram Chavan from the Tuljapur seat
46. Ku. Praniti Sushil Kumar Shinde from the Solapur City Central seat
47. Moulabi Bashumiya Sayeed from the Solapur South seat
48. Ruturaj Sanjay Patil from the Kolhapur South seat
49. P.N. Patil Sadolikar from the Karvir seat
50. Dr. Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam from the Palus-Kadegaon seat
51. Vikram Balasaheb Sawant from the Jat seat
First Published: Sep 29, 2019 19:43 IST