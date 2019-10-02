e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Refused BJP ticket from Belapur, Ganesh Naik may contest from Airoli

Naik’s son Sandeep is the sitting MLA from Airoli whom the BJP has given ticket this time. Ganesh Naik and his son Sandeep had quit NCP and joined BJP last month.

maharashtra Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:21 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustan Times, Navi Mumbai
A sulking Ganesh Naik will now shift to Airoli as BJP has refused to field him from any other constituency.
A sulking Ganesh Naik will now shift to Airoli as BJP has refused to field him from any other constituency.(Hindustan Times/Bachchan Kumar)
         

Denied ticket from Belapur seat in Navi Mumbai for the Maharashtra polls, former minister Ganesh Naik is likely to contest from neighbouring Airoli.

Naik’s son Sandeep is the sitting MLA from Airoli whom the BJP has given ticket this time. Ganesh Naik and his son Sandeep had quit NCP and joined BJP last month.

Navi Mumbai BJP president Ramchandra Gharat confirmed the development. “A decision has been taken. We will be meeting the Naiks at 4 pm and give the AB form (party authorisation) to Ganesh Naik to contest from Airoli constituency,” he said.

Naik is known a strongman and controls Navi Mumbai Civic body. He was a minister in successive Congress-NCP governments.

Naik was expecting BJP tickets for him and his son from Belapur and Airoli constituency. The party fielded Sandeep but renominated its sitting MLA Manda Mhatre in Belapur. Mhatre had defeated Naik in 2014 assembly elections. A sulking Naik will now shift to Airoli as BJP has refused to field him from any other constituency.

The decision was taken after meeting of Naik and his supporters on Wednesday. “Since yesterday, there has been demand from the 55 corporators who have joined the BJP and the people of the city that Ganesh Naik should contest the election and lead Navi Mumbai,” said Naik’s aide Anant Sutar.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 16:21 IST

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
How Gandhi sparked solidarity across religion, race, nation and gender
How Gandhi sparked solidarity across religion, race, nation and gender
Oct 02, 2019 13:27 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
AI’s Airbus with Mahatma Gandhi’s image to fly Delhi-Mumbai route today
AI’s Airbus with Mahatma Gandhi’s image to fly Delhi-Mumbai route today
Oct 02, 2019 16:22 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News