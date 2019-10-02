Maharashtra assembly polls: In Maharashtra’s Alibaug, 5 candidates with the same name file their nominations

mumbai

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:02 IST

There have been several occasions earlier when candidates having similar names have contested from two different parties, but Raigad’s Alibaug constituency saw five candidates who have the same name file their nominations to contest the upcoming state assembly polls.

Sitting MLA Subhash Patil from Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) filed his nomination on Tuesday, and four independent candidates namely Subhash Laxman Patil, Subhash Janardan Patil, Subhash Gangaram Patil and Subhash Damodar Patil also filed their nominations within the same period.

Subhash Prabhakar Patil told Hindustan Times that it is a dirty game being played by his opponents who fear his victory.

He said, “Four independent candidates with same name like me have filed their nominations till yesterday, and as per my information more with the same name are going to file nomination but I don’t pay attention to all this.”

Patil added, “I don’t want to name any party or any individual here but this is a trick of my opponents wanting to stop me from winning. But this all will not work considering my voters know my election symbol, and I’ll ensure to inform them about it during my campaign.”

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance have not yet made a formal announcement regarding who will contest from the Alibaug seat but there is speculation that the seat will go with Shiv Sena. The PWP is contesting the elections in alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

NCP’s Sunil Tatkare, who had contested from the Raigad constituency, faced a similar problem during the Lok Sabha polls where two more independent candidates with the name as Sunil Tatkare had filed their nominations.

The last day for filing nominations for the state assembly polls is on Friday. The polling date for Maharashtra is October 21, and election results are to be declared on October 24

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 13:22 IST