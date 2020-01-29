10 quotes remembering our freedom fighters on Martyrs Day

more-lifestyle

Martyrs Day is observed in India every year on January 30, which is also the death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the father of the nation. It was on January 30, 1948 that Gandhi ji was assassinated by Nathuram Godse.

On the occasion of Martyrs Day, the president, vice president, prime minister, defense minister and the three service chiefs assemble at the Samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial, laying wreaths there. A two minute silence at is observed at 11 am to honour the memory of all Indian martyrs. Participants sing tribute songs in their memory.

To honour the memories of martyrs who have given their life in the service of the country and helped us attain freedom , here are some quotes which you can read and share with family and friends so that we always remember them:

“Lovers, Lunatics and poets are made of same stuff”― Bhagat singh

“But man’s duty is to try and endeavour, success depends upon chance and environments”― Bhagat Sing

If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. We need not wait to see what others do- Mahatma Gandhi

It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom!- Subhas Chandra Bose

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives- Subhas Chandra Bose

Every blow that they hurled at us drove one more nail into the coffin of the Empire- Lala Lajpat Rai

If defeated and killed on the field of battle, we shall surely earn eternal glory and salvation- Rani of Jhansi

Nobody can hurt me without my permission- Mahatma Gandhi

If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, Food for the adults and Education for all- Lala Lajpat Rai

When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller- Subhas Chandra Bose

