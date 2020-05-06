100 Hours 100 Stars: MasterChef star Sarah Todd on what she is doing during the lockdown

more-lifestyle

MasterChef star Sarah Todd had a fun chat with Fever FM for 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network.

“I am just running late from one city to another or from one country to another, so it’s just been amazing to be at home cooking in my kitchen, like the dal makhani which I made today. I’m inspired by my travels all over India. I’m also getting to spend time with my son,” said Sarah, talking about how the coronavirus pandemic impacted her life.

“The Indian food which we try in Australia is a bit different, modified according to the flavour there. It was only when I started having home-style Indian food here that I was blown away. It was healthy and light. I was also a model at the time so was always looking for ways to add flavour but at the same time eat healthily. It was also then I decided to take a year off from modelling and see if that works out as a career for me,” she added.

Watch the entire video below:

Covid-19 has made us realize the fragility of life. We now rejoice every small aspect of life, whether it’s a hug, a smile or a family member that we lost touch with while we were busy with our own lives. While we are safe inside our houses, there are millions who are working for us to ensure our lives are least impacted and we are comfortable in our house. The essential service workers have been away from their own families, putting their lives in danger when a global pandemic has hit us hard. And all that we have in our heart is gratitude. There is so much more that we want to do - but all that we can do is express gratitude while being at home.

In our efforts to show solidarity to those affected by Covid-19, we, at Fever Network are committed to uniting people against this fight with the global pandemic. Starting May 2, we are launching 100 Hours… 100 Stars – the BIGGEST digital fest ever! Through this fest, we are celebrating and lauding those frontline workers who risk their own lives to safeguard everyone else’s. We bring together stars from different walks of life – Covid-19 warriors, artists, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities among others, to bring to the audience 100 hours of NON-STOP ENTERTAINMENT. The fest would be packed with performances, interviews and more of global stars right from their homes as they self-isolate during this crisis. The campaign aims to rally up funds which would be contributed towards Covid-19 relief.

