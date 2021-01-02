2021: New Year resolutions aplenty, being humane tops the list

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 01:08 IST

New Year 2021 is here, and once again it’s that time when most of us make resolutions; even if most of us can’t keep them! From weight watching to mindfulness and helping the underprivileged to giving back to the society, we think about everything that we aim to do in the year that is to follow. But, since 2020 brought with it Covid-19 and the realisation of how little we actually need to survive, some Delhi-based popular personalities feel it’s time to make resolutions with a twist. Read on to know what’s on their mind for 2021.

Invest time in people of value: Nida Mahmood

Designer Nida Mahmood plans to invest time in people of value, in 2021.

The Delhi-based designer says, “2020, the way it has been, and the way we have all had to self isolate in a very large way, has made me realise we can easily cut out the chaff. I’ve eliminated a lot of people who were not necessary. Like we have cut down on things we don’t need and know we can totally do without them, so it is for people we don’t need. My new year resolution is to keep it simple and only invest time in people of value.”

Will raise funds for the needy: Sanjay Bhattacharyya

Artist Sanjay Bhattacharyya aims to make artworks that can be sold for charity. ( Photo: Prabhas Roy/HT )

The artist says, “This pandemic has shown us that only if we work as a society, and care for each other, can we emerge out of this problem (pandemic)... Being a painter, I hope to be able to raise funds for various charities in the coming year through the medium of art. I’m not sure if I’d call this a resolution, but I am going to make large artworks for charity, to help more people. There are so many people who need our help in these times, and if I can do anything for them, in any capacity, my New Year would be made!”

Speak my mind freely: Ravinder Singh

Author Ravinder Singh wants 2021 to be the year he takes a stand for the right things.

The author says, “With all that is happening around us, I hope to continue to raise my voice for the right things. I plan to speak my mind freely, and not be bogged down by trolls. I will make logical arguments, call a spade, a spade. And even if I can help five new people take a stand and demand a better India, I’ll believe I’m successful in fulfilling my resolution for the year.”

Will spotlight the artist: Geeta Chandran

Indian classical dance exponent Geeta Chandran hopes to bring to centre stage, artists and their craft. ( Photo: Prabhas Roy/HT )

The Bharatanatyam exponent says, “2020 showed all of us the importance of the arts. During lockdown, the arts befriended us and showed us hope. Music and dance accompanied us through our most isolated moments. But no one spoke about the plight of artists, many of who went into dire straits. My resolution for 2021 is to spotlight artists centre stage and create strategies for adequately monetising their art. For without artists, what kind of society will we be?”

Less hate, more love: Bhuvan Bam

Comedian-singer Bhuvan Bam wants to experiment with new verticals in 2021.

The comedian-singer says, “The New Year is upon us, and I’ve pretty high hopes. 2020 had been undeniably one of the most difficult years, but made everyone appreciate what we have. The ongoing pandemic has definitely given me too a chance to slow down, reorientate and reflect. My resolution is to enter new verticals to entertain people. We shall come together, and make 2021 the greatest year in humanity. Less hate, more love!”

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter