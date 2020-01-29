e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / More Lifestyle / 5 best kept secrets for healthy skin

5 best kept secrets for healthy skin

Skincare is quite a challenging task these days amid pollution levels, lifestyle, stress and working hours. These five skincare practices will help bring the glow back. Read on.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jan 29, 2020 14:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Take care of your skin with these 5 lifestyle changes.
Take care of your skin with these 5 lifestyle changes. (Unsplash)
         


Healthy and radiant skin is not something you can achieve in a week or even a month. A mix of healthy habits, and daily routines can contribute to better, healthier skin in the long run. Follow these steps to begin your journey to healthier skin today.

You are what you eat

This adage still holds true and it is important to add skin-friendly foods to your diet. Consume nuts such as almonds as they contain healthy fats and vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) which have been shown to impart anti-aging properties that may benefit skin health.

Hydrate regularly

Drink around 8 glasses of water daily. It will do wonders to your skin! Another great thing you can do is add vegetables such as leafy greens, gourds (cucumber, ash gourd, bottle gourd, snake gourd, ridge gourd) and tomatoes that have high water content. Also, include beverages such as herbal teas, coconut water, buttermilk, fresh lime juice to your daily routine for healthier skin.

Trying managing your stress levels

Stress increases cortisol levels that reduces the skin’s ability to hold moisture. For clearer skin, it is imperative to reduce your stress levels. There are several ways to maintain a calm mind and one such way is to practice yogasana or meditation for about 10 - 15 min every day. It is recommended to do this in the morning, before you begin your day and in the long run, you will notice a positive impact on your skin’s health.

Exercise regularly

Sweat it out! Any form of exercise is good for overall health and especially for your skin. Working out regularly helps in accelerating the cleansing process of your body. For many, accommodating a regular fitness regime in your busy lifestyle might seem hard in the beginning, as you might tend to feel hungry immediately after a workout.

In such a case, to avoid binging on unhealthy food, keep a handful of roasted almonds handy as they make for a tasty and healthy post workout snack. Added to that, almonds are a rich source of protein, a nutrient which is not only energy-yielding, but also known to contribute to growth and maintenance of muscle mass.

Quit smoking

Smoking accelerates the normal process of aging and causes unfavourable skin changes. Skin damage is irreversible and it is important to take steps to prevent premature wrinkles. The first step is to stop smoking.

It is also important to add skin-friendly foods to your diet. A new pilot study by researchers at the University of California, Davis found that the addition of almonds as a part of your beauty routine helps to reduce skin wrinkles.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
EC orders BJP to remove Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma from star campaigners’ list
EC orders BJP to remove Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma from star campaigners’ list
Saina Nehwal joins BJP, says ‘admire hard-working people like PM Modi’
Saina Nehwal joins BJP, says ‘admire hard-working people like PM Modi’
‘Enhancing economic linkages’: New foreign secy Shringla lists priorities
‘Enhancing economic linkages’: New foreign secy Shringla lists priorities
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
Lamborghini launches Huracan Evo RWD in India at ₹3.22 crore
Lamborghini launches Huracan Evo RWD in India at ₹3.22 crore
Here’s how Apple’s first iPad affected folks at Microsoft
Here’s how Apple’s first iPad affected folks at Microsoft
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle