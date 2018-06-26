9 creative ideas to beautify and maximise your small garden

It is monsoon, the perfect time to revamp your garden and beautify your outdoor space. You can have people come over and host outdoor parties or just laze around soaking in the greenery. Vaibhav Jain, CEO, Deco Window, and Tuhin Roy, co-founder, Jumpinggoose, give some tips:

* Garden torches: Thinking of having the perfect barbecue or karaoke stage in your lawn? Garden torches can come in handy. It works as a decor item and can light up your surroundings as well. They also create much-needed warmth during a chilly winter evening.

* Garden stools: These come in different colours and materials. Use the waterproof garden stools to protect drinks from getting spilled or getting the stools wet while watering the plants.

* Hammock: A colourful hammock tied across the branches of trees could work wonders to make you feel relaxed. If you are a beach person, you could fill the top of the hammock with sand to give you a ‘beachy’ feel.

* Outdoor fountain: Are you a lover of art and sculpture? An outdoor fountain carved of stone can light up your garden space. Fountains with waterfall or fountains with LED lights are perfect.

* Fire bowl: The fire bowl will warm up the yard during cooler weather to provide a perfect atmosphere for a lazy night.

A bird bath is a must-have decor item. (Shutterstock)

* Bird bath: Going by the summer heat, another must-have decor item is a bird bath. They can be ornate and watching birds cool themselves is a beautiful sight.

* String lights: Use these to make your outdoor space look festive and fun all year round. Pick up some quirky string lights to add a charming touch.

* Lounge chair: There are few good ways to relax than with a drink or book in your hand and resting back in a lounge chair. Get an adjustable lounge chair with arms and a padded headrest for maximum comfort.

* Playhouse: Set up a glow-in-the-dark teepee tent for children where they can enjoy their leisure time.

