e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Artificially sweetened beverages may not be a healthy substitute for sugar drinks, may increase risk of cardiovascular disease

Artificially sweetened beverages may not be a healthy substitute for sugar drinks, may increase risk of cardiovascular disease

A new study has found that contrary to popular view, drinks that are artificially sweetened are not really a healthier alternative to sugar drinks instead they might adversely impact cardiovascular health

more-lifestyle Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 13:46 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Washington (US)
Study reveals sweetened beverages affect cardio-metabolic health
Study reveals sweetened beverages affect cardio-metabolic health (Twitter/PHPE_IC/KristenJakobitz)
         

A research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has shown that cardio-metabolic health is negatively impacted due to diets that include beverages sweetened with sugar.

Drinks that are artificially sweetened have been suggested as a healthier alternative, but the impact of it on cardiovascular health is not yet fully known. In this paper, researchers looked at data from the French NutriNet-Sante cohort to investigate the relationship between the risk of cardiovascular disease and consuming sugary drinks and artificially sweetened drinks.

During the research records for 104,760 participants were included and they were asked to fill out three validated web-based 24-hour dietary records every six months. Sugary drinks consisted of all beverages containing 5 percent or more sugar and artificially sweetened beverages were defined as those containing non-nutritive sweeteners. For each beverage category, individuals were divided into non-consumers, low consumers, and high consumers.

Researchers looked at first incident cases of cardiovascular disease during follow-up from 2009-2019, which were defined as stroke, transient ischemic attack, myocardial infarction, acute coronary syndrome, and angioplasty. After excluding the first three years of follow-up to account for potential reverse causality bias, 1,379 participants had first incident cases of cardiovascular disease.

When compared to non-consumers, both higher consumers of sugary drinks and artificially sweetened beverages had higher risks of first incident cardiovascular disease, after taking into account a wide range of confounding factors. In addition to a higher risk of heart health issues, Eloi Chazelas, Ph.D. student, lead author of the study, and a member of the Nutritional Epidemiology Research Team (Sorbonne Paris Nord University, Inserm, Inrae, Cnam) said the study may have further regulatory implications.

“Our study suggests artificially sweetened beverages may not be a healthy substitute for sugar drinks, and these data provide additional arguments to fuel the current debate on taxes, labelling and regulation of sugary drinks and artificially sweetened beverages,” Chazelas said.

Researchers said to establish a causal link between sugary and artificially sweetened beverages and cardiovascular disease, replication in large-scale prospective cohorts and mechanistic investigations will be needed.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
India’s human space flight mission ‘Gaganyaan’ to be delayed by a year due to Covid-19
India’s human space flight mission ‘Gaganyaan’ to be delayed by a year due to Covid-19
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with Haryana, UP remain closed
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with Haryana, UP remain closed
Captain Kohli shatters records as India win T20I series against Australia
Captain Kohli shatters records as India win T20I series against Australia
Watch: Gold concealed in bandage and jeans seized at Chennai airport
Watch: Gold concealed in bandage and jeans seized at Chennai airport
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In