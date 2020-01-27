e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / More Lifestyle / Basant Panchami 2020: History, significance, puja date and time

Basant Panchami 2020: History, significance, puja date and time

Basant Panchami 2020: People wear yellow coloured clothes and also eat food that has the colour yellow in it (like khichdi). Goddess Saraswati’s idols are covered in yellow sarees as it is believed that it is one of her favourite colours.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jan 27, 2020 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Basant Panchami 2020: Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) in the Hindu month of Magha, Shukla Paksha.
Basant Panchami 2020: Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) in the Hindu month of Magha, Shukla Paksha. (Shutterstock)
         

Dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the Spring season in India. Devi Saraswati is the Goddess of knowledge, music, learning and arts. Saraswati is the wife of Brahma, who created the universe. It is believed that without Saraswati the world would be shrouded in ignorance, as she is the one who represents enlightenment.

Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) in the Hindu month of Magha, Shukla Paksha.

Significance

Goddess Saraswati is the one who gives us wisdom. Basant Panchami is also when the Spring season begins in India and the mustard flowers bloom. It is the colour yellow which is associated with the festival, and entire fields of mustard flowers resemble beds of yellow flowers when in full bloom.

People wear yellow coloured clothes and also eat food that has the colour yellow in it (like khichdi). Goddess Saraswati’s idols are covered in yellow sarees as it is believed that it is one of her favourite colours.

Basant Panchami is the time when people start giving the first lessons on education to their children. This custom is referred to as Vidyarambam. It is also known as Aksharabhyasam.

Date and time

This year Basant Panchami shall be observed on January 29, 2020. The Panchami Tithi shall start at 10 45 am on January 29 and finish at 1 19 pm on January 30. Although the entire day is considered as being auspicious, the right time for doing the puja is in the afternoon.

This year, the following timings are to be observed:

Vasant Panchami Muhurat - 10:45 am to 12:34 pm

Vasant Panchami Madhyahna - 12:34 pm

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
‘NHRC must act decisively to protect the idea of India’: Rahul Gandhi
‘NHRC must act decisively to protect the idea of India’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
Here’s how you can recharge your FASTag account using Google Pay
Here’s how you can recharge your FASTag account using Google Pay
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle