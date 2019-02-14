Bollywood homes: Live it up like Katrina, Sidharth and Jacqueline

English florals, vintage pieces or monochrome stripes — here’s just how the decor styles grace your favourite Bollywood celebrities’ homes, and tips from industry experts on how you, too, can get it right.

Go distressed and vintage, Katrina Kaif style

One look at actor Katrina Kaif’s house, and you’ll notice a soiree of distressed furniture pieces. Be it that chic display ladder, mirror frames, cabinet or candle stand, they all lend colour and character to her abode. “An off-white or beige distressed is a safe option. For a lounge effect in your living room, however, you could in bits and pieces opt for a sea green or bluish green with a hint of brown,” says interior designer Varija Bajaj.

An off-white or beige distressed is a safe option. (iStock/representational image)

Pastels complement pastels best, so paint your walls in earthy shades. “The vintage vibe looks best when kept natural. So, the space must have a lot of natural light coming in,” adds Bajaj.

Stripe alert, thanks to Sidharth Malhotra

If stripes seem too much for the walls, go for soft furnishing. (iStock/representational image)

Striking stripes make for a fun part of the interiors of actor Sidharth Malhotra’s home. Interior designer Natasha Kalra says, “Striped wallpapers are big on the decor scene right now. Subhashish Mandal shares a decor tip: “Accentuate such a bold wall with large mirrors or several frames put together.” But if stripes seem too much for the walls, Kalra advises to go for soft furnishing (cushions etc) in stripes and black-and-white checks and patterns. “Mix and match such prints to add more quirk,” she says.

Thank u for the lovely virtual tour Sid... the house is looking great in the video! #GauriKhanDesigns @S1dharthM pic.twitter.com/smd02KPbxj — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) November 5, 2018

English florals done right like Jacqueline Fernandez

Make sure you pick large prints when it comes to English florals; if it isn’t large it doesn’t come out beautifully. (iStock/representational image)

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s house has a cozy little space, seems like her reading zone, that has charming English florals meeting the eye. Who wouldn’t want to incorporate that, right? “Don’t go all over with the print. One of the biggest applications of English florals comes in upholstery, but make sure you pick large prints — the roses, paisleys and foliage. If it isn’t large it doesn’t come out beautifully. An ottoman or an easy chair or single seater in florals works well as an accent in the house,” says interior designer and architect Subhashish Mandal. “You can also bring the fabric in a lampshade or cushions for the main solid sofa. The easiest way to add vintage florals to your home is with curtains,” he adds.

