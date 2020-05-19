Deepika Padukone’s Coronavirus mental health wellness guide: For those dealing with stress, anxiety and more amid the pandemic

Updated: May 19, 2020 19:10 IST

While celebrities are sharing their cooking skills, gym workouts, artistic abilities, cleaning tips and tricks among other talents with their fan base to reach out during these trying times, Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone, Bollywood’s flag bearer for mental health has taken to her Instagram to share her curated wellness guide for people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Padukone posted the wellness guide on Twitter and asked people not to hesitate to seek support when going through emotional turmoil.

“Do not hesitate to seek support when you are feeling overwhelmed. #YouAreNotAlone. Click on my Instagram Wellness Guide for ideas and advice on nurturing your #MentalHealth during this period of uncertainty and beyond,” she tweeted.

Padukone’s mental wellness guide consists of tips to address the mental health, a list of daily routine activities for taking care of the mind, and other important tips to cope with stress and anxiety.

The wellness guide can be accessed via the stories and bio on Deepika’s Instagram profile, find the link here.

The guide begins with, “Caring for our mental health and seeking support when we are feeling overwhelmed has always been important. These aspects have become even more critical at a time when the pandemic has affected millions, globally. Here is a handy collection of ideas and advice on nurturing your own mental health and that of others. Together with The Live Love Laugh Foundation. #MentalHealth #YouAreNotAlone”

It then enlists fifteen pointers which elaborate on how one can maintain and improve their mental health. Some of them are, “Self Love & Self Care: While supporting others at this time, don’t forget to take care of yourself too #selflove”, another advices to, “Do What You Love...No...This isn’t a productivity contest. But organising my space certainly gives me joy and helps me stay calm; be it stationery, my wardrobe or even labelling the spices! What works for you?”, while another says, “Daily Routines for Mental Health and Wellness during COVID 19. Life during a pandemic is not easy. Adopting and following a routine can help you cope with stress and anxiety in times like these.#MentalHealth #YouAreNotAlone”

Earlier this year, the Piku actor was also awarded the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos for spreading awareness about the importance of mental health.

Padukone started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) in June 2015.

Through the programme, the actor launched nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns. The foundation raises awareness about mental health disorders and organises training sessions, research and lecture series that feature some of the well-known thinkers and achievers.

Deepika has been spending the government mandated lockdown with husband and actor Ranveer Singh, they often share posts about their workouts, meals and shenanigans in general. Deepika has also been sharing a lot of throwback posts and anecdotes from her childhood and past, giving her fans a glimpse into her private life.

(With agency inputs)

