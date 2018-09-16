Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, 5 popular pandals to visit in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival celebrating Lord Ganesha’s visit to the homes of devotees in the month of Bhadra, according to the Hindu calendar. The festival concludes on the 10th day of his visit, when he returns to his parents — Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva — on Mount Kailash. It is celebrated with great fervour across Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Here are 5 of the best pandals to visit across Mumbai:

* Lalbaugcha Raja: Lalbaugcha Raja near Lalbaug market is believed to fulfil wishes of devotees. The celebrations here started in 1934.Devotees line up hours in advance to get a view of the deity.

* Ganesh Galli: If you are freaked out by the lengthy waiting period and the crowds at Lalbaugcha Raja, instead head to nearby Ganesh Galli where the deity is more easily accessible. This popular pandal was formed in 1928 and they are known to innovate with the themes and decor.

* Khetwadi: This Ganesh pandal in Girgaum was founded in 1959. While in most pandals, the idol shape changes year to year, at this pandal, they have retained the original shape.

* Keshavji Naik Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal: This pandal in Girgaum is one of the oldest in Mumbai. The celebrations were started by freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893.

* GSB Seva Mandal: If you want to visit a pandal where the deity is decked luxuriously, this is the pandal for you. The idol is bedecked in gold and silver and it is one of the wealthiest mandals in the city.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 09:20 IST