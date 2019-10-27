Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for October 27.

more-lifestyle

Our daily horoscope is determined by the positions of the sun, the moon and the planets. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if we started our day by already knowing about what’s going to come our way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in our favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Family will ensure comfort and mental calmness by making the home environment peaceful. Those driving need to exercise caution as stars are not favourable.

Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. An arrangement on the academic front will suit you well. Adopting a disciplined life and change in lifestyle will help in restoring energy and health. Financial worries are foreseen, as savings dwindle. You will put in extra efforts to complete a task entrusted to you.

Love Focus: Someone you adore may extend you an invitation for something prestigious, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Good earning will find you in a comfortable monetary situation and will help you enhance your quality of life. Your contribution to a prestigious project or assignment may not be acknowledged. You may find spouse extra affectionate today. An exciting trip with family is on the cards for some. You will manage to get a disputed property regularised. You can remain in a confused state of mind on the academic front. Peak physical fitness will find outdoor sports enthusiasts go all out.

Love Focus: Someone you never noticed before may begin to attract you in a romantic way!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An enjoyable trip with family is on the cards for some. Good returns from property are likely to ease your financial situation. Things don’t appear too easy on the academic front, so keep your nose to the grindstone. Some of you may get serious about coming back in shape. Good budgeting will save you much, so try not to overstep it. Focussing on your career graph at this juncture will be a step that will take you far. Differences with spouse may take a turn for the worse.

Love Focus: Going out of your way to maintain a strong relationship with someone important will be a step in the right direction.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will find much more secure with spouse or lover. Your weekend plans for an outing will be most welcomed by the family. Property or a new vehicle may be acquired by some. Someone’s guidance on the academic front is likely to hold you in good stead. Those lagging behind on the fitness front will be able to ‘run’ and catch up! Don’t lend money to anyone you think is unreliable. You may feel things on the professional front going a bit out of control.

Love Focus: An ex-flame you have not totally forgotten may try to contact you.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A family trip overseas is on the cards for some. Some of you may plan to buy a house or a car soon. Keeping rivals close on the academic front will to your advantageLove Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to fructify in style. A changed diet plan suits you well and will keep you in the best of health and spirits. A strong financial position will help in undertaking something bigger. A work-related issue can keep you mentally ill at ease. A home remedy may prove effective.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers:1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): There is no need to become big hearted where property is involved. You will thrive well in a competitive environment on the academic front. Health will remain excellent. Some relief is likely for those facing a financial crunch. This is the day to play your winning card on the professional front. Celebrating a function at home cannot be ruled out. Long distance travel by road should be avoided today.

Love Focus: You will succeed in rejuvenating your love life.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 23, 25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Taking help from someone on the academic front will help clarify your mind, so don’t hesitate. A perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. This is a favourable period, when previous investments take care of your financial health. Those contemplating a long journey should arm themselves for emergencies. Landlords will find a tenant for their house. This is not a good day for a professional venture that you had been planning for long, as chances of meeting with failure cannot be ruled out. Bad mood can become contagious and ruin home environment.

Love Focus: Conveying your romantic desires in a unique way to someone you love will get you success!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Getting a new house constructed is possible for some. Your academic achievements are likely to hold you in good stead. Don’t overdo the sweating out bit, especially without adequate warming up. Good returns can be expected from an old investment maturing now. You are likely to work your way into the good books of the ones who matter at work. Family will reciprocate your love and care in full measure. An overseas journey is possible for some, but will not be without hassles.

Love Focus: Your caring attitude is likely to enamour you to your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those planning for a pilgrimage should find out the auspicious dates before setting out. Purchasing your dream house may still remain beyond your reach despite the downturn. Your well wishers are likely to go out of their way to raise your image on the social front.

Adopting a fruit and juice diet will help in bringing the system in line. Your financial condition is set to improve, as money flows in. Luck shines on those looking for suitable employment. It is best not to take an offence if someone questions your authority on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with lover is likely.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A much anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. You may be tempted to buy property at a bargain price, but enquire about it before sealing the deal. You are slated to achieve something big on the professional front. Don’t eat anything uncooked outside as you are certain to be laid up in bed. You will be able to stabilise the financial front. Financially the day augurs well for the professionals. Moodiness of spouse or a family member will need to be tackled with tact.

Love Focus: If you are in love, this is the time to take the next step.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. You will need to set the record straight regarding a property ownership. Those eligible can expect things to turn favourable soon. Guard against excesses to remain healthy. Financial situation may deteriorate and call for desperate measures. Those working from home may find unfavourable work environment. Spouse may require emotional support, so be available for him or her.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover at someplace exclusive is likely.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Chances of owning a house of your own may become a reality soon. Your dark side is likely to manifest itself and upset all those around you. Body aches and pains troubling you for the last few days will disappear. Financial worries will not deter you from achieving what you want. A professional issue is likely to be most competently handled by you. Family’s support will be forthcoming in achieving your fondest desire.

Love Focus: Lover’s mood may play an important role in how successful your romance turns out to be today.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

