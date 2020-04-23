Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 23, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

All 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own personality traits. Horoscopes give us a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on to know whether the odds will be in your favour today or not:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) A family youngster is likely to do you proud. You may need to manipulate people to make your presence felt on the academic front. A friend may praise you for your advice. Gift of money may be received by some. You go from strength to strength on the professional front. You will enjoy good health as you become more and more conscious of your fitness.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover.

Lucky Colour: Navvy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) Matchmaking process may start at home for the eligible. Exam fever may grip some on the academic front. A new responsibility coming your way can provide an excellent opportunity to showcase your talents.

Certain financial options chosen by you are likely to give good returns. Some of you may resume an exercise regimen to come back in shape. Superiors will look up to you in a professional situation.

Love Focus: You will find winning over lover a lot easier by opening up your heart.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Step out only if there is something really important. Chances of inheriting a property look bright for some. On the academic front, you are likely to outshine others. Your bank balance promises to stay healthy, as previous investments mature. Avoid getting into office politics as it will do you no good. Taking up meditation or yoga is possible for maintaining good health. A family elder is likely to favour you over others.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood will find the day quite fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-June 22) A family member in a foul mood may need to be tackled tactfully. Be careful of getting lured in a property deal. Your performance on the academic front will be lauded. Previous investments may start giving good returns. Eating healthy food and shunning junk food may become your motto. Good job and pay package will motivate you to venture into business or speculation.

Love Focus: Lover can feel overwhelmed with your choice of gift.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (June 23-August 23) An exciting time on the domestic front will keep you happily engaged. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. Someone on the academic front is likely to put in a good word for you to those who matter. Buying or selling property may be on your mind. Money well spent may give you inner satisfaction. You will be able to get around your senior to take a favour. An exercise regimen adopted by you will prove most beneficial for health.

Love Focus: Better understanding with lover is likely to enrich your romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour : Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) Spouse may require emotional support, so be available for him or her. A journey today may not be a good idea. Tread carefully while discussing a property issue. A venture that you have initiated holds much promise.

Money from an unexpected source may delight you, so keep your fingers crossed! Your efficiency at work will be appreciated by all. Continue what you adopt on the health front

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a time of their lives today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23) Family life promises to cruise along smoothly, as marital relationship turns more tender and loving. Plans to celebrate someone’s birthday or anniversary may not materialize. Students are likely to impress with their memory skills.

You are likely to multiply your money by investing in a lucrative scheme. You are likely to take more than the allotted time for a project. Eating right and remaining active is your mantra for good health, so stick to it.

Love Focus: Those seeking love need to be at their impressive best!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) You may decide to surprise a friend or relative by sharing old pictures. Property matters that were lingering on for quite some time now would rest in your favour. You may have to restore someone’s confidence not faring well on the academic front. The advice to you is to keep your focus on the positive side of things. An opportunity to further your career is likely. Do spend on things that matter. Joining a group of health conscious people will do a whale of a good for you on the health front. A family youngster will totally rely on you for career counselling

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front can get you a lukewarm response.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Changes on the home front may be initiated. You will manage to convince a client with your way with words. Participating in an online competition may find you giving your best. A little gift from someone close to you is likely to make your day. You will need to remain a bit tight-fisted on the financial front. Healthy habits will help keep health problems at bay. Professional front will be most satisfying, as things run smoothly.

Love Focus: It is best not to be too honest with reference to things of the past with your romantic interest.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21) You will keep the family in an upbeat mood by your antics. Thoughts to redo an ancestral property may be on your mind. A concall or video conferencing with school or college alumni is possible. This is the time to enjoy life, so go have a ball, but do keep an eye on your expenses. Your daily workout will help in countering lethargy, making you more alert and at peace with yourself. Your helpful nature at work will be highly appreciated.

Love Focus: Take positive steps to enhance love as nothing happens automatically in romance.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) A new domestic situation will bring positivity in your life. Changes at workplace are inevitable, but will not affect you in any way. You gain mental balance, physical strength and emotional harmony. Good earning possibilities appear on the horizon, so go for them. Your luck turns for the good and everything that had been bothering you simply fades away. Property may be acquired by some.

Love Focus: Mutual understanding can be best achieved by spending time with each other.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) A house rented out is likely to give good returns. You will need someone to cheer you up as you may be feeling out of sorts today. Health remains excellent through own efforts. A wise investment promises rich returns, but remain on saving mode. Some of you can be lauded for professional excellence. Parent can take an exception to your friends’ circle. Road travellers can expect to reach their destination well in time.

Love Focus: Be patient in listening to what your lover has to say.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

