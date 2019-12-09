Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 9, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Never step out of the house without knowing what the stars have in store for you! Reading daily forecasts will help you prepare for any adversities coming your way. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality.So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Family life will be most fulfilling as mutual bonds strengthen. A short vacation is likely to help you let your hair down. A property may come into your name. Those constructing a house or an office will near completion without a hitch.

On the professional front, you can be made responsible for a prestigious assignment. Those ailing can suffer an agonizing time. Fresh entrepreneurs will be able to succeed in stabilizing themselves financially. Advice to someone at work will need to be acted upon to be effective, so ensure that.

Love Focus: Love at first sight situation cannot be ruled out and promises to culminate in a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family youngster wanting something expensive may find you in a generous mood. An overseas journey may materialize for some. Papers pertaining to property will be handed over to you. Shifting into a new house is possible for some. You may choose a healthy option for fitness. Person whom you trust with your money may belie your trust. Delegating task may not be enough on the professional front; you may need to supervise it too.

Love Focus: Your serious nature may seem irresistible to someone from the opposite camp, so get ready to usher in romance!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You may be tempted to buy property at a bargain price, but enquire about it before sealing the deal. This turns out to be your lucky day. Joining a gym will help keep you fit. Improvement in financial situation will encourage you to think big. Your reputation as a good worker is likely to spread in the organization. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience.

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Someone will thwart your attempts to dominate the domestic front, proceed only if you want to spoil the atmosphere. Your helping hand to someone in need will be greatly appreciated. Your attempts to get hold of some property may not succeed. Focusing on your strengthens and improving upon your weaknesses should be your mantra now. You remain in the pink of health. Financial front will require strengthening, so cut down on all wasteful expenditure. Your desire for best of both the worlds – work and family – will be fulfilled.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A good understanding is assured for the newlyweds. A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. A property decision will be in your favor. Your kind and generous nature may be taken advantage of, so be careful. Becoming health conscious will be a step in the right direction. Your financial position gains strength as new opportunities materialize. On the work front, you may take up a project in haste without understanding the intricacies involved and regret it later.

Love Focus: Love may blossom and give a new spark to life.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your reputation as a good worker is likely to spread in the organization. A family youngster may look up to you for guidance, so don’t disappoint. Visiting a place of pilgrimage may be on your mind. Avoid a bad property deal.

Celebrating an occasion is on the cards on the social front. Weight watchers will derive full benefits by regulating their diet and exercise regime. Helping out others monetarily will not dent you financially, so go ahead.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to shower love and attention on you today.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Home front seems most relaxing. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. A property may come to some through inheritance. Too much of anything is bad, so keep it in mind if you want to retain good health.

You enjoy excellent health. Controlled spending will help stabilize the financial front. Don’t while away time tackling mundane issues at work, as you are likely to neglect something important.

Love Focus: You may feel slighted by the indifference shown by someone you secretly adore.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 27, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22):Taking time off for a change of scene may find you driving out of town. There is a good scope of acquiring something on the property front. You are likely to become the center of attraction in a social gathering and enjoy every moment of it! A few new exercises will prove immensely beneficial for those wanting a good physique. A fantastic opportunity for multiplying your assets appears on the financial front. You may be working on something important on the professional front. Demands of some unwanted guests may upset you at home

Love Focus: Enjoying exclusive time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A countryside trip can prove a horrible experience for some. Acquiring a property is possible for some. Those lagging behind on the academic front will be able to confidently forge ahead to join the lead pack. Balanced diet will carry you far on the health front. Some pending arrears are likely to be received. Those in the marketing field will find the day promising. Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state.

Love Focus: Love blooms and promises to take you up the romantic path with the one you love!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Someone may come forward to ease commuting problems for those encountering hardships. A property deal shows all signs of going wrong today. Someone’s help on the academic front is likely to clear most of your doubts.

Someone is likely to come and brighten up your day at work. Health poses no problems, as you remain regular in workouts. Consider your financial worries over. Mental peace prevails as family gives you space and freedom to do your own thing.

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those on a vacation in warmer climes will find the weather simply marvelous. A property dispute is likely to be resolved amicably. Teaming up with some who is good in studies will be a step in the right direction on the academic front. The condition of those feeling under the weather is set to improve. You will manage to handle finances well and invest wisely. Ego problem with someone in authority at work cannot be ruled out. You are likely to excel in a competition and make your near and dear ones proud.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with an opposite number shows much promise on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Bargain pricing may tempt some to sign the dotted line on the property front. You may find your interest waning on the academic front due to something that you are unable to understand. Bringing in a change in lifestyle will do your health oodles of good. Keep investment options open for the best scheme. You are likely to win accolades by completing a project to the satisfaction of all on the professional front. A social function can push you into the limelight. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one, as you find love

Love Focus: Don’t expect to remain unaffected by the romantically charged atmosphere today!

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

