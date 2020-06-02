Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 2, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 06:26 IST

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A family reunion is on the cards for some. Those trying to sell an ancestral property are likely to find prospective buyers. You are likely to weather a cash crunch by opening other avenues of earning. A little praise will be enough to raise your spirits on the academic or professional front. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will manage to keep it under check and enjoy life. You will be able to establish your authority on the work front, but some opposition shall prevail.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to exceed your expectations on the academic front. You will succeed in winning someone over to your side on the social front.

You will be able to raise funds for something important. Innovative ideas at work are likely to win the day for you. Worries regarding a health issue are likely to disappear, as you make quick recovery. A family youngster is likely to do you proud.

Love Focus: Your laid back attitude may not cut ice with lover and can even cool the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Grab the opportunity that comes your way with both hands on the property front. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to fare well. You are likely to remain engrossed in doing whatever you are passionate about on the social front. A stable state is likely to be achieved on the financial front. Your professional experience will be much in demand at work. Those ailing are likely to find a cure through alternative medicines.

Love Focus: With admirers surrounding you can love be far away!

Lucky Colour: Silicon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): You are likely to go out of your way to spend some time with a family elder. Travel will certainly rejuvenate you, so find time for it. Getting an expected outcome on the academic front will seem like a godsend and boost your morale. Efforts to increase earnings are likely to be put in by some. Health remains satisfactory, as you consciously bring about changes in your lifestyle. Some recognition or award awaits you on the professional front.

Love Focus: There is a chance of a misunderstanding with lover. Be careful.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): News on the family front will thrill you no end. You may undertake some renovation work at home. You are likely to be bestowed some honour or recognition on the academic front. Someone threatens to leech on to you and waste your time on the social front. Financially, you will feel more secure than before. You are set to win accolades by completing a project to the satisfaction of all on the professional front. You are likely to enjoy excellent health by eating right and remaining active.

Love Focus: Couples can enjoy a scintillating time together.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A celebratory mood prevails on the home front. Your ambitious trait is likely to drive you on to success by overcoming all opposition. You will seek happiness in the happiness of your near and dear ones.

Rethinking about the utility of something you want to spend on would be a good idea. On the professional front, you will be able to keep things in order and get a pat on the back too. You will manage to keep fit and active through your conscious efforts.

Love Focus: Your idea of romance will be to spend the day in the arms of the beloved, but see its practicality before you take this step!

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Shifting to a new place is on the cards, so expect a new and favourable environment. You may become the proud recipient of a letter of appreciation or pat on the back for a job well done on the professional or academic front. Investing in something new will prove profitable. Your consistency is likely to be acknowledged by those who matter on the professional front. Becoming health conscious is possible and will do your health a whale of a good. Friends and relations may keep the home front abuzz.

Love Focus: Some of you may find yourself at emotional crossroads on the romantic front and will need to tread carefully.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those in real estate business may start a new project. You are likely to be bestowed some honour or recognition on the academic front. Those awaiting availability of suitable accommodation will get lucky. Worries bogging you down on the financial front are set to subside. Things may not measure up to your expectations at work, so drive harder. Not being sincere in your workouts threatens to keep you out of shape. A fight or argument should be completely avoided to maintain the domestic harmony.

Love Focus: Falling in love is possible for some as Cupid’s arrow finds the mark.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Plans to travel for a. vacation may take some more time. Extra qualifications will come in handy in getting a good break in the job market. You will be able to lay your worries at rest on the financial front, as more avenues for earning open up. Health remains satisfactory, as you resolve to take the pains. Meticulous planning and your keen foresight will find you completing an important task without a hitch today.

Love Focus: Partner may be in an appeasing mood on the romantic front, so just play along!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Travelling with someone you like is likely to give you a high. Property you had been contributing to may finally be yours. An additional qualification is likely to be yours soon on the academic front. Steady income promises to keep your bank balance healthy. Profits increase for those pursuing a business venture. Yoga and other home exercises promise to keep you hale and hearty.

Love Focus: Those feeling left out on the romantic front will manage to rejuvenate their love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): There is a fair chance of spending an enjoyable time with your near and dear ones today. Planning a break is on the cards just to be away from the dull routine. Real estate dealers are likely to have a field day.

Efforts on the professional front are likely to bring excellent results. Your current endeavours on the health front will keep you in a fine fettle. Income will remain steady as you begin earning from other sources.

Love Focus: It is a fine day for lovebirds to chirp together in someplace secluded!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Avoid shirking work on the home front or you may disappoint a family elder. You may get an opportunity to visit a place you had always wanted to. You are likely to accomplish something that had been posing a challenge to you for long on the academic front. You will be able to keep your monetary front stable by controlling spending. Things remain in your control on the professional front. A close friend or relative is likely to introduce you to newer ways to achieve fitness.

Love Focus: Some of you may have to bring the fun element back into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter