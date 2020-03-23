Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 23, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 06:01 IST

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Travelling with like-minded people will be fun. A completed academic project will get you the recognition you seek. Be your own judge in personal matters. Monetary condition improves through returns from previous investments. Some health conscious persons can graduate to doing weight training. The weather on the professional front looks rough today, so remain cautious. You may be preparing for a celebration in the family.

Love Focus: Positive signals on the love front will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An out of town leisure trip is possible for some and promises much excitement. Guiding a youngster on the academic front will give you an immense sense of fulfillment. Spending time with someone dear in a social gathering is foretold. Things on the work front will move with clockwork precision today. Stars foretell stability on the financial front. You will need to take better care of your health. Following the home budget strictly is important at this juncture.

Love Focus: Physical closeness promises to give a boost to your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Planning a vacation with family or friends is a foregone conclusion, so expect a scintillating time! On the academic front, someone close will provide you good guidance. Enjoying the day in friends’ circle is indicated for some. You will achieve perfect health through your own endeavours. A change of job is in the offing for some and will prove favourable. You may find it difficult to get a loan sanctioned. Resetting the house may become a priority with some homemakers.

Love Focus: You may be in the mood for some romance!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 21, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Keep the family informed about your whereabouts will help prevent misunderstandings. Delays and disruptions in a journey need to be taken in your stride. Pressure is likely to ease a bit on the academic front. Your initiative on the social front will do much to bring you closer to others. A promotion is on the cards for some in government organisations. Financial troubles for those in debt are likely to be over soon. Pursuing a field sport will keep you trim and fit.

Love Focus: Lover may strive to put you in a romantic mood.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 22, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Professionals can expect to make good money today. Wise investments will be needed to make money grow. Regular routine will keep you in the prime of health. A child becomes a source of great pride. Some of you may be busy packing for a long trip. Your lack of motivation may prove a hindrance on the academic front. Getting entertained in a social gathering is likely.

Love Focus: Someone you are interested in on the romantic front may ignore you for no significant reason.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 23, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A leisure trip is possible today. A word of praise is in store for something that you have achieved on the academic front. You are likely to enjoy spending time with an old friend or relation. There is a pleasant surprise in store for you on the work front. Keep a close tab on your expenditure. Health may become your priority at this juncture. This is a good time to commence spring cleaning and get things in order on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to get richly rewarded.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): This is the time to consolidate on the professional front. You may have to be at your persuasive best to get your way on the family front. Remember to put safety first while travelling. Pick up speed on the academic front and curb all kinds of distractions. Certain social issues may require your immediate attention. An excellent earning opportunity comes your way. Your love for workouts may overstrain you, so take adequate breaks in between.

Love Focus: Lover may give you the silent treatment.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will have enough to invest in a suitable property. Admission to a prestigious institute that you so desperately wanted may become a reality. This is the time for you to consolidate on the professional front. Good investment choices will make your money grow. Health looks up, as you feel more fit and energetic. Hectic schedule may make you crave for some space and privacy at home. An outing with friends is on the cards.

Love Focus: Romantic front appears promising.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family youngster may require motivation and direction, so remain supportive. Making plans for a trip is on the cards. Good returns can be expected by those investing in property. On the academic front, your competitive spirit promises to take you to the very pinnacle of success. A healthy bank balance gives you added confidence. Those feeling unwell are likely to find their condition improving. Working women may find it difficult to balance both home and office.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover at someplace exclusive is likely.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An outing with friends is on the cards. Luck favours those buying or selling property. You may need to spend extra hours in completing an assignment on the academic front. Family life will be happy and happening. Money due to you may get released soon. Getting health conscious may make you take up walking or jogging. A project will need a push to see it to completion.

Love Focus: Your caring attitude is likely to enamour you to your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4,6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A lot of activity on the domestic front is foreseen and promises fun time. Taking friends for an outing is possible today. A property issue is certain to be decided in your favour. You will succeed in getting your work recognized by the ones who matter. Your money is likely to grow through wise investments. Adjusting to the daily workout schedule may prove difficult. This is the time to consolidate your position on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to be richly rewarded.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Going someplace exclusive is on the cards. Keep a close tab on your progress on the academic front. You are likely to devote time and attention to someone on the social front and earn praise. Adopting some health tips promises total fitness. You are likely to save a substantial amount by strict budgeting. Remaining tied up at work with extra workload is foreseen for some. You may need to give priority to a pressing family issue.

Love Focus: A competitor may appear on the romantic scene and vie for your love.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter