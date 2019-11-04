Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 4, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

It’s not easy these days to strive for something and attain it. Unexpected hurdles show up in our way. One cannot control their destiny. But, with the help of horoscopes, we definitely can prepare for any adversities coming our way. Horoscope is determined by the positions of the sun and the stars and helps us get an idea about the possible future. Let’s checkout today’s horoscopes.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Meeting friends and relatives those you hit out well with is indicated today. This is a perfect day for sharing and caring with your beloved, so plan an evening out A property booked long ago may come into your possession now. Efforts on the academic front are likely to draw the appreciation of higher ups. You can find yourself in a happy situation at work. Finding ways to enhance your income will not be much of a problem for you. Following the advice of experts will help you in attaining total fitness.

Love Focus: Lover may have great expectations from you today.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Homemakers are likely to come into their element to make home a happy place. Travel bug may bite some and find them on a short vacation. You are likely to deal in property, either buying it or selling it. Topping a course or training capsule may soon become a reality for some on the academic front. An initiative taken at work sometime back will start getting results. Financially, you will manage to save adequately just by cutting corners. A friend’s advice is also likely to work wonders on the health front. Keep the family informed about your whereabouts will help prevent misunderstandings.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked to the one you secretly admire are most likely for some.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A family gathering can get you totally involved and prey on your time too. An outing with lover is on the anvil and will be most enjoyable. Shifting to a bigger house is indicated for some. Those studying for competition must prepare well to qualify. This is the right time to plan for the future on the professional front. A large order placed on some manufacturers promises excellent returns. Taking adequate care of your diet promises to keep you fit and healthy.

Love Focus: Lover’s indifference can prove frustrating for some.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): This is a good time to commence spring cleaning and get things in order on the domestic front. You may take the initiative of visiting an out of town relation. Chance to add to your list of properties by buying an apartment or a freehold house is indicated Don’t let anyone sweet-talk you into parting with something important on the academic front. Same workout regime can become monotonous and require a change. A change in lifestyle with health in mind is possible for some and will prove beneficial. Money will not pose much of a problem as wealth comes your way.

Love Focus: Giving some space to lover will be a good idea.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You may be in the mood to travel, so expect an exciting time on a short vacation. Those constructing a house or an office will near completion without a hitch. You will need to be more thorough on the academic front to obviate any chance of error. Your efforts on the work front will be appreciated. Those freelancing are in for a period of financial hardship. Efforts on the fitness front promises encouraging results. A family gathering is in the offing and promises much excitement.

Love Focus: Attending a family do with lover in tow is not advisable as of now.

Lucky Colour : Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A long journey will be comfortable and incident-free. Formalities get completed to make you a proud owner of property. Your performance on the academic front remains above average, as your focus remains unwavering. You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front. Those studying outside can expect some extra money from home. Those feeling the brunt of the season on the health front will start showing improvement. You will not hesitate to splurge on friends and well-wishers as you have enough in your kitty.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship can turn into marriage for some.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2. 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A fun time is foreseen for those planning to visit an out of town friend or relation. A good bargain awaits you in the real estate market, so don’t let go of the opportunity. Your single minded devotion and resolve to do well is certain to raise your performance level on the academic front. You manage to deliver what was expected of you at work. Financial stability will be achieved and encourage you to realize some of your dreams. Regular workouts and eating right will prove immensely beneficial to health. Attending a family function is possible and may give you a chance to meet someone special.

Love Focus: Love is a two-way traffic, your attempts to make it one way can cause friction.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will find the day most conducive to achieving what you had always wanted to on the personal front. You are likely to renew your ties with someone you had met while travelling. A long wait is in store for those who are looking for a suitable property. Satisfying performance on the academic front will keep you in a buoyant mood. You can be chosen for a prestigious overseas assignment at work. Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. A home remedy may hold the secret of keeping seasonal ailments at bay.

Love Focus: Difficulties may be encountered in meeting lover today.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An old relationship may require nurturing, so do your best. Overseas leisure trip is possible and will be most happening. Your focus can now be on buying or selling property. Don’t think you will get away with half-hearted preparation on the academic front. Some of you are destined to achieve something great on the professional front. You can get carried away by someone’s smooth talk and lose money. There is much sense in starting an exercise regimen for those getting out of shape.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will have to think out for newer ways!

Lucky Colour: light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An exciting time is foreseen for those travelling to meet their near and dear ones. Property owners will be able to rent out their premises for handsome returns. On the academic front, you will remain satisfied with your performance. You will command respect amongst your peers. Apprehension regarding a financial issue will be laid to rest. Enjoying good health by taking precautions against the season is possible. Family will be supportive and prove a great help in whatever you are involved in.

Love Focus: Tight schedule can make it difficult for you to spend a quiet evening with lover.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 13, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A new property possessed recently may be furnished soon. Taking a break from the hectic pace on the academic front will come as a big relief to you. A task given at work will be handled competently. Good investment choices will make your money grow. A balanced diet and adequate physical activity will be enough to remain healthy. Your efforts will help ease out the problems of someone close in the family. You may be compelled to revise your travel plan to make a few minor changes.

Love Focus: A long drive with lover will prove enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Achievements of a family youngster are likely to warm the cockles of your heart. Someone may expect you to offer your vehicle, so do so to maintain your goodwill. Giving property on rent is indicated and promises handsome returns. Your focus is likely to help achieve what you have set out for on the academic front. Client satisfaction will be foremost on the minds of some marketing personnel. The money that had been stuck shows all the signs of getting released soon. Those getting out of shape are likely to do something about it by joining a gym or taking up a sporting activity.

Love Focus: Suspicious nature of lover may need to be curbed, but diplomatically.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

