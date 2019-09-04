Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for September 4, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:07 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you can plan a wedding anniversary or some other celebration. Opting for a suitable transport for a long journey will be important in view of comfort and speed Involve yourself more deeply in a property matter. Your inspiration will serve some youngsters well on the academic front. You will be able to tackle a current challenge head on and come out the winner! Financially, you will hold your own and maintain stability. Too many inputs from different sources about something important can keep you in an indecisive state of mind.

Love Focus: Lover’s sarcasm can spoil things for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Travel stars burn bright and encourage you to pack up and move, so enjoy a well deserved break. Decision regarding a property may be taken in your favour. Progress on the academic front remains most satisfactory. Good monetary acumen will help in surmounting all the odds on the financial front. Chances of someone else snatching your limelight cannot be ruled out. Someone is likely to draw your interest towards physical fitness. Parents are likely to give you a free hand in something you wanted to indulge in.

Love Focus: A journey with your near and dear ones will prove most exciting.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A new item is likely to be acquired for the house. You may be called upon to undertake a journey out of town. A neighbour or co-owner of property may object to renovations being undertaken by you. Much remains to be accomplished on the academic front, but you will achieve it at your own pace. You are likely to get ticked off for shoddy work on the professional front. Money will not be a problem for you as you begin to earn well. Improvement in overall health is likely.

Love Focus: Love life will give immense pleasure.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): This is a good day to finish time consuming jobs, as you have the time on your hands. Excellent returns from a financial initiative can be expected. Health wise, you are likely to remain fit and energetic. Tensions over a pending task at home may upset you. Someone will come forward to solve your commuting problem. Property front looks much more favourable now and sealing a property deal is a foregone conclusion for some. You are likely to excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: You remain in a happy relationship with beloved.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A long drive with friends is indicated for some and will be most rejuvenating. A call from someone close may find you hitting the road. Shifting to a new residence is indicated, so get set to enjoy setting up a new house. A satisfying performance can be expected on the academic front. You will need to judge the capability of a subordinate closely before handing over an important task at work. You will find the financial front perking up. Adequate rest and increased physical activity will be your mantra to remain fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Luck shines on those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Travelling to a distant destination is indicated for some. A construction work undertaken by you may be left midway. You remain strong on the academic front and shine in whatever you participate in. You will succeed in stabilising the financial front. Pending issues at work will need to be tackled on an urgent basis. A changed lifestyle promises to have positive fallout on health. You can end up taking more responsibilities on the home front than you can handle.

Love Focus: Your feelings for someone may not be reciprocated on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): An exciting journey awaits some. Buying a house or a flat may be on your mind and is likely to become a reality soon. Luck continues to hold you in good stead on the academic front. This is a good time to invest in a scheme that has been suggested by someone. Pending issues at work will need to be tackled on an urgent basis. Some of you may take up meditation and yoga to retain good health. Your actions are likely to please spouse or a family elder.

Love Focus: A parting of ways with lover may become very real for some.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Vacation time is here and you can expect to enjoy it to the hilt! Possession of a new house or apartment is likely to be handed over to you soon. This is not the time to relax your efforts on the academic front. Someone is likely to do you a good turn today. Money you are expecting will come soon. Keeping good health will become your aim and you will put in the efforts to achieve it. A helping hand will be forthcoming on the family front.

Love Focus: You may find lover a bit indifferent today, so find out why.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Acquiring a new property or inheriting an ancestral house seems possible. Luck favours you on the academic front today, but don’t push it too much!

You will be able to exercise full authority at work. Postpone them for some other day. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Bear the idiosyncrasies of the house owner with a smile, if you want to retain the rented accommodation! You are about to enjoy a vacation that you had been planning for long.

Love Focus: You will succeed in stoking the embers of passion and make romance rock!

Lucky Colour: Choclate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A long distance travel will be fun, but tiring too Good news on the property front can be expected. You are likely to leave your competitors far behind by your sterling performance on the academic front. Assignment or result submitted by you at work is likely to come under all round praise. A profitable time is foreseen for those thinking of starting something new. You will be able to keep up the pace of your exercise regimen to enjoy good health. Your helping hand on the family front will be greatly appreciated.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may experience the first turbulence that threatens to get worse on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A friend or relation may drop in at your place today and brighten up the day. A trip for some is foreseen. Property booked by you is likely to come into your possession soon. Some of you are likely to do well academically. Doctors, engineers and architects are likely to enjoy a professionally satisfying day. You may need to remind someone to pay back a loan, so do so at the earliest. Wayside food may prove hazardous to your health, so desist.

Love Focus: There is a fair chance of someone poisoning your mind against a near and dear one, but don’t get swayed and take your own call.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Plan a trip properly, if you want to make it enjoyable. Don’t tackle any property issue today. Your preparation is likely to be put to test on the academic

front, but you will come out with flying colors. Your professional excellence will help promote your name and attract clients. Money loaned is likely to be returned. You are likely to find yourself more energetic and fit now, than before. Those looking for peace and quiet may have to strive for it.

Love Focus: A loving phase starts all over again with spouse, as you come closer to each other.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 10:07 IST