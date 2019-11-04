I managed to reduce weight because I was outside Delhi: Taapsee Pannu

more-lifestyle

Delhi gives you an edge and a unique style over others in Bollywood, believes actor Taapsee Pannu who was born and brought up in the Capital. “Delhi has a very particular character I feel and Delhiites have certain characteristics. We have spunk and style that is different from other cities. When I engage with people from other states, they recognise that I am a Delhiite,” says Pannu.

Being a Delhi-based girl, she feels she has a better command over language, specially Hindi. “Delhi girls are very street smart. We know it might be a borderline rude at times, but we also know how to keep things away. Thanks to this city. And the fact that I speak Hindi much better than others, my pronunciation, baat karne ka tarika, sentence form karne ka tarika, shabad use karne ka tarika is on point. Not every actor is well equipped with the language.”

Known for her films such as Pink (2016), Mission Mangal (2019), Naam Shabana (2017) and many more, Pannu was an engineering student and started modelling in her college days. She used to be a big time foodie but after moving to Mumbai, she stopped having junk food. She says, “Mein weight reduce kar payi kyunki mein Delhi se bahar nikal gai thi. Mein Dilli mein rehti to nahi kar pati. I literally stopped eating a lot of unhealthy food because I am out of Delhi. It doesn’t taste the same and wasn’t worth so much calories, that’s the smile logic. I don’t eat chole bhature outside Delhi. I don’t like it. I haven’t gol-gappe outside, its not worth it,”

Pannu had no plans to be an actor and she had no interest in movies. It’s during her college days, she started going to theatres with her friends to watch movies. “My parents don’t really watch films. We were never taken out for a movie outing. I could really count on my finger tips the movies I have watched before college and that too I watched when sitting for lunch and dinner at home and whatever comes at TV, we watch. It changed in college because my friends want to go out and watch a movie. That’s when films came into my life, honestly. That’s when I started going to theatres. I am probably the least informed in terms of cinema, as compared to my co-stars,” says the actor.

