Meet Vishnu, the Kerala man behind the viral upside-down wedding photograph

If you are wondering the heights - quite literally - to which a wedding photographer would go to capture the perfect shot, look no further.

A 14-second video of Vishnu (23), hanging upside down from a tree, has been shot at Kerala’s Thrissur and widely shared on social media. “I have previosuly climbed trees, but never experimented like this. I wanted the perfect top angle,” says Vishnu, who works with Whiteramp Photography.

The video shows Shaiz Robert (28), a nurse in Dubai, and Navya Jose (24), an MCom and CMA student, in their wedding finery, posing under a tree, while Vishnu hangs upside down from a branch to get the perfect balance of angle and lighting. The clip ends with Vishnu handing his camera to Shaiz to expertly climb down the tree.

Twitter user @HaramiParindey posted the clip that has been viewed 356,000 times, shared over 2,700 times and liked by over 8,000 people. He captioned the image thus, “When you wanted to become Spider-Man to fight crime but ended up becoming wedding photographer due to parental pressure.”

The couple tied the knot on April 15 and the now-viral video was shot soon after. “Vishnu is an excellent photographer. I am aware that the clip has gone viral; friends and family have been sending us pictures. It’s a wonderful feeling,” Robert tells Hindustan Times.

Another Twitter user @paradoxinprowl shared the end result of the photo shoot, much to the delight of everyone following the thread.

Here is the end result of this man's spidey effort. Let's take a moment of silence to appreciate his effort. :') pic.twitter.com/gQkiANEgrs — Sruthi Sahasranaman (@paradoxinprowl) April 19, 2018

People likened the antics of the photographer to those of Spiderman. “He could be Spiderman for all we know. After all Spider-Man was also a photographer,” tweeted a user. “See Avengers we have original Spiderman,” tweeted another.

