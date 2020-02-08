Pumpkin, chicken, shorba: These hearty soup recipes will make you forget tomato soup

more-lifestyle

From keeping one warm to natural healing properties, the benefits of consuming soups are umpteen and have been written about for ages now. But, if there’s one more thing that perhaps makes them something more than just a “healthy” item, it’s the fact that one, can really go wild with their imagination, while creating them. We bring to you some quirky recipes, that will not only make you feel better about yourself, but will also leave an after taste, that you will remember for a long time to come.

Thyme pumpkin seafood soup

Ingredients: 1 pumpkin (roasted, flesh removed and chopped), 1 medium to large yellow onion (chopped), 4 Tbsps butter, 2 cups fish broth or clam juice, 2 pints heavy cream or, depending on how creamy you like it, 150gm fresh shrimp, (water drained), 150gm fresh crab meat(water drained), 2-4 tsps coriander, 2-4 tsps cumin, 3-4 sprigs thyme, 1 bay leaf, brown sugar (optional, to taste), sea salt and pepper (as per taste) and a pinch of nutmeg

Method:

Heat butter in large stock pot over medium heat. Add onions and saute until soft for 15-20 minutes. Add fish stock, cream and pumpkin. Use a hand blender or immersion blender to puree ingredients together. Do this before you bring it to a boil. Add thyme and bay leaf. Bring it to a boil, reduce heat to a gentle simmer and cook for 10-15 minutes. Slowly add in brown sugar, salt and pepper, cumin and coriander, tasting as you go to find what works for you. Add in seafood and cook a few minutes til shrimp and fish are cooked through. Ladle into bowls and top with a pinch of nutmeg.

By: Chef Santu Maity, Executive sous chef, DISTILLERY

Barley chicken and garlic soup

Ingredients: 50 gms of boiled chicken, 20gms of barley, salt(to taste), 180 ml of chicken stock, 5 gms butter, 5 gms of refined flour, 1 gm parsley, crushed pepper and 15 gms burnt garlic.

Method:

Take oil in pan put some garlic in it then add chicken chunks and chicken stock. Boiled barley , seasoning salt , pepper lemon and finished by roux.

Apple and Jasmine Tea soup

Ingredients: 10 ml olive oil, 5 grams China garlic, 100 ml Pomodoro sauce, 100ml tomato juice, 2 grams fresh red chilli, 2 grams salt, 1 gram black pepper, 2 grams sugar, 2 grams thyme, 20 ml jasmine tea, 150 ml water and 10 ml truffle oil.

Method:

In a nonstick pan,saute the chopped garlic in olive oil. Add thyme and pomodoro sauce together,cook for a minute. Add tomato juice,fresh red chilli and water /stock. When liquid starts simmering,add salt sugar and crush pepper. Strain in next pan. Add jasmine tea and let simmer for 30 seconds. Strain in tea pot. Serve hot.

By Chef Anas Qureshi, Molecule Airbar

Kala chana shorba

Ingredients: 500 gms of horse gram(Kala Channa), 1tbspCumin powder, 1tbsp coriander powder, 1/2 tsp black pepper powder, 1 tsp fresh chopped coriander, 1 tsp desi ghee and 1 wedge of fresh lemon.

Method:

Wash and soak gram over night. Boil soaked gram till well done in approx three litre of water with salt. Strain the boiled gram and keep the water. Season the strained water as per taste with salt and pepper. Toss the gram with other ingredients and serve it as side with the prepare liquid (shorba). Serve hot with tossed gram lemon wedge , fresh coriander .

Recipe by Chef Harangad Singh

Pasta E Fagioli

Ingredients:100g dried cannellini beans (soak it for 6-8 hours), 1 Onion (cut into chunks), 1 medium carrot (cut into 1cm chunks), 2 celery stalks (cut into chunks), 2tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 3 garlic cloves (crushed), 800ml fresh vegetable stock, 300g tomatoes, 1tbsp brown rice miso, 3 rosemary sprigs, 2 bay leaves, 120gms any small pasta, 30g Parmesan cheese (optional)

Method

Drain the beans and bring it boil in a pan of salted water. Cook for 10 min, drain, rinse and put in a slow cooker with vegetables. Stir in the olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, half of the stock and miso. Tie the herbs together with a cooking thread and Add to the pot. Season the mixture and cover it to cook until the beans are cooked and all the vegetables are really tender. Remove and discard the herbs and add pasta. Cook further for next 15 min. Add the chopped parsley and take it off the fire. Serve in two soup bowls and add Parmesan on top if you like some cheese.

From Chef Arvind Bharti- La Roca

