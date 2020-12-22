Recipe: Check how to make creamy chicken mushroom soup in 30 minutes this Christmas, benefits inside

more-lifestyle

There is nothing better than snuggling up with a steaming bowl of nutrient rich soup in this chilly December weather especially if it is a low carb yet creamy chicken mushroom soup. A rich silky mushroom broth underlying with chunks of chicken is chock-full of umami goodness and we know the very description makes your mouth water.

Prepared in merely half an hour, the creamy chicken mushroom soup is light and totally addictive with its cosy blend of chicken, vegetables, herbs and cheese. As we kick-start the holiday week, here is the super easy and droolworthy recipe of the creamy chicken mushroom soup that can even be given a ketogenic twist with small tweaks and is a must-try at home this Christmas.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large sweet onion, peeled and chopped

1 cup chopped celery

5-6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

18 ounces sliced mushrooms, mixed varieties

1 teaspoon fresh chopped rosemary

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/3 cup dry sherry

1 pound boneless chicken breast

8 cups chicken broth

2/3 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon cornstarch (or arrowroot for ketogenic)

1/4 cup chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Add the butter to a large 6-8 quart soup pot and set over medium heat. Once melted add the onions, celery, and garlic.

2. Sauté for 2-3 minutes, then add in the mushrooms, rosemary, and thyme. Sauté until the mushrooms soften and cook down.

3. Deglaze the pot with dry sherry. Then add in the whole chicken breasts, chicken broth, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Bring to a boil. Then lower the heat and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the chicken breasts have cooked though.

4. When the chicken is fully cooked, remove the breasts with tongs, and chop into bite-size pieces.

5. Whisk the cornstarch into the heavy cream, making sure there are no clumps. Then whisk the heavy cream into the soup pot and allow it to simmer and thicken. Stir the chopped chicken back into the soup and add the parsley. Taste, then salt and pepper as needed.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/aspicyperspective)

Benefits:

Mushrooms are rich in selenium antioxidant that help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer by protecting the body from damaging free radicals that can cause such medical conditions. Apart from boosting your immune system, mushrooms protect one against damage from aging and even boost sleep with high levels of vitamin D, selenium and potassium.

This delicious and savory creamy chicken mushroom soup takes only 33 minutes to prepare and can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container for 4 to 6 days.

Happy binging!

