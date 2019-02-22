Steve Irwin, legendary crocodile hunter honoured by Google Doodle on his birth anniversary

Google today is remembering the legendary Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin with its special slideshow of doodles. The series of doodles trace the Australian zookeeper and conservationist’s career which began when he was a child and had helped in a conservation exercise when he was 9-years-old. Steve was brought up around crocodiles and other reptiles in the Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park, started by his parents.

Steve’s wife Terri Irwin wrote on a blog post for Google, “Today’s Google Doodle acknowledges the life and achievements of my husband Steve Irwin, whose efforts to protect wildlife and wild places have been recognized as the most extensive of any conservationist.”

Steve was also a TV show host and came under the spotlight due to his enthusiasm, effervescence and pure love to the fauna he had grown up around. His parents had gifted Steve an eleven-foot python called Fred on his sixth birthday. He had also helped his parents set up their roadside wildlife park where he met his wife Terri whom he married in her hometown in Oregon. Interestingly, the newlyweds spent their honeymoon capturing crocodiles. The Crocodile Hunter is one of the most popular shows Steve presented which is said to have reached and watched by nearly 500 million people.

Steve Irwin’s wonderful experiments with life was cut short when he was unfortunately stung through the chest by a stingray in 2006 near the Great Barrier Reef while filming an underwater documentary film titled Ocean’s Deadliest. His legacy, however, remains.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 12:17 IST