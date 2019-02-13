Valentine’s Day special: Get date ready like Kareena, Deepika and Priyanka

Do you, like most people, reserve a table for a romantic date with your Valentine, and plan your outfit for it much in advance? And is your hair and makeup look always a last-minute affair? Well, yay for the former; nay for the latter! This time, we’re getting you to be date ready like never before.

We’ve shortlisted some recent celeb looks — the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, among many others — for you to imitate or take inspiration from, and dazzle your date like a true-blue diva.

Bold lips speak of a confident woman

What’s common between these recent looks served up by Bollywood fashionistas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora? Bold lips! And there are many reasons for you to opt for a loud pout this Valentine’s Day — we’ll give you three. First and most obvious, red is the colour of love, so why not flaunt it and ensure that your beloved watches every word you speak. Second, reds and berry shades complement all skin tones, light or dark. And third, it’s the easiest way to achieve a sure-shot glam look for a night out and that too, in no time.

To ace the look, coat your lips generously in a bold colour, lightly bronze the high points of your face to frame it well, fill in your brows (naturally thick looking eyebrows are a hot trend anyway) and finish off the look with some mascara on your lashes.

Remember, less is more this season

What if it’s a brunch or drunch date? Should you opt for bright lips? Is dressing down a better idea? We all have questions like that running through our minds. The solution lies in staying on-point with barely-there makeup — a nude shade on the lips and lids, liner that accentuates the eyes, and a peachy-rosy hint of blush on the cheeks is all you need.

Stay matte like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma or opt for glossy lips like Sonam K Ahuja.

Hair’s the thing, and you know it!

Soft waves a la Disha Patani or Katrina Kaif’s curls that are to die for — there’s something romantic about curly hair. And when a girl with straight hair opts for them, her date is bound to notice and appreciate.

Here’s another thing, a curly mane becomes the centre of attention, thereby giving you the excuse to go easy on makeup yet look every inch the glam diva you want to be.

Experimented with the hues of 2019 as yet?

We’ve written about this earlier, and reiterate that lively coral is the Pantone colour of 2019. So ladies, don’t shy away from experimenting with the shade that’s part pink and part tangerine — one that suits the Indian skin palette beautifully. What’s more, the one shade can be used to highlight different features on the face. Pack some on your eyelids for a glossy finish, and lightly brush the apples of your cheeks with it a la Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. For the pout, go for a creamy or glossy lip in the shade. A tangerine winged liner and bright matte pout are for the daring.

Interact with the author @shrutidargan

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 18:33 IST