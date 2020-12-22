Wear your baker’s hat and prepare this delicious fruit cake for Christmas

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:55 IST

Tis the season to be jolly and have lots of cake. Be it a rum cake or a fruit cake, Christmas is incomplete without lots of desserts and eggnog. A cake is the best pick-me-up food and the taste of a freshly baked warm cake with a cup of hot coffee is the harmony that cannot be explained in words. You have to taste it to understand it.

And so that you are able to relish a warm freshly baked cake during these winter nights, we will share the easiest recipe of a fruit cake with you. It is extremely simple to make and will surely take your taste buds on a ride. If you are also a beginner level baker, this is the perfect dessert for you to start. Baking is all about the measurements, rest is simple.

So wear your baker’s cap and get ready to make a delicious fruit cake for Christmas.

Fruit Cake recipe

Ingredients:

225g self-raising flour

110g butter

110g sugar

225g mixed dried fruit ( you can include cherries if you wish)

1 egg

5 tbsp milk

1 tsp mixed spice (optional)

Method:

Mix the butter and flour nicely until you get something that looks like fine breadcrumbs. Once that is done, add the sugar and the dried fruits. If you wish to add the mixed spice to the cake, this is the time to do it. Mix everything nicely.

Now add the egg and milk to the mixture and stir the batter till you get a soft dropping consistency. Finally, put the batter into the lined baking tray. Sprinkle sugar over the top and pat down with the back of a spoon. Bake for approximately 1 to 1 1/4 hours in a preheated oven at 180C/160C until a skewer comes out clean.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/_foodandfitness___)

