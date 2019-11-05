e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Wine cellar in space: 12 bottles arrive for year of aging

The bottles flew up aboard a Northrop Grumman capsule that launched from Virginia on Saturday and arrived at the International Space Station on Monday.

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:51 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
Winemaking uses both yeast and bacteria, and involves chemical processes, making wine ideal for the space study.
Winemaking uses both yeast and bacteria, and involves chemical processes, making wine ideal for the space study.(Unsplash)
         

A dozen bottles of fine French wine arrived at the space station Monday, not for the astronauts, but for science.

The red Bordeaux wine will age for a year up there before returning to Earth. Researchers will study how weightlessness and space radiation affect the aging process. The goal is to develop new flavours and properties for the food industry.

The bottles flew up aboard a Northrop Grumman capsule that launched from Virginia on Saturday and arrived at the International Space Station on Monday. Each bottle was packed in a metal canister to prevent breakage.

Universities in Bordeaux, France, and Bavaria, Germany, are taking part in the experiment from Space Cargo Unlimited, a Luxembourg startup.

ALSO READ: The non-alcoholic diaries: My experiments with wine

Winemaking uses both yeast and bacteria, and involves chemical processes, making wine ideal for the space study, said University of Erlangen-Nuremberg’s Michael Lebert, the experiment’s scientific director, in a company video.

The space-aged wine will be compared to Bordeaux wine aged on Earth.

This is the first of six space missions planned by the company over the next three years touching on the future of agriculture given our changing world.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure,” Nicolas Gaume, chief executive and co-founder of Space Cargo Unlimited, said in a statement.

NASA is opening the space station to more business opportunities like this and, eventually, even private astronaut missions.

The Cygnus capsule that pulled up to the space station on Monday contains multiple commercial ventures. Also on board: an oven for baking chocolate chip cookies, as well as samples of carbon fiber used by Italy’s Lamborghini in its sports cars.

Budweiser has already sent barley seeds to the station, with an eye to becoming the beverage of choice on Mars. In 2015, a Japanese company known for its whiskey and other alcoholic drinks sent up samples. Scotch also made a visit to space in another experiment.

As for high-flying wine cellars, this isn’t the first. A French astronaut took along a bottle of wine aboard shuttle Discovery in 1985. The bottle remained corked in orbit.

The space station’s current crew includes three Americans, two Russians and an Italian, who might have preferred a good Chianti on board.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Testing times’: Delhi Police chief asks protesting cops to return to duty
‘Testing times’: Delhi Police chief asks protesting cops to return to duty
In Shiv Sena’s latest dart at BJP, Devendra Fadnavis is ‘outgoing’ CM
In Shiv Sena’s latest dart at BJP, Devendra Fadnavis is ‘outgoing’ CM
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
PM Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
PM Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
‘CM will be from Shiv Sena… Maharashtra politics is changing’: Sanjay Raut
‘CM will be from Shiv Sena… Maharashtra politics is changing’: Sanjay Raut
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle