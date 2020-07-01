Your guide to know which variety of pasta it is

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:56 IST

The crazy world of pasta is teeming with varieties beyond Fettuccine and Spaghetti. Be it dinner date or midday cravings, there is nothing that a plate of pasta can’t solve! It’s a crowd pleaser and you can rarely go wrong with it. Taking its name from the pasty texture of the dough, the pasta has its own world that is full of varieties – from tubes to quills to handmade pasta that differs from one region to another.

Here’s a quick low down on the different names, shapes and sizes in which your favourite food comes:

Penne: This pasta is shaped like a quill or a pen, and does justice to its name.

Capellini: This thin pasta is also popularly called angel hair pasta because of its hair like diameter. Super thin but super tasty!

Macaroni: A hit with both kids and adults alike, this pasta has a bent tube shape to hold the creamy sauces it is often cooked in. Some even call it elbow pasta.

Fettuccine: This flat, ribbon like pasta is one of the most popular varieties that pairs perfectly with a creamy white sauce.

Agnolotti: Usually filled with meat, they are shaped like ravioli or as half moon.

Spaghetti: The first thing that pops to mind is spaghetti and meatballs! The quintessential pasta dish that everyone feasts on at some point in their lives. The noodle shape is popularly cooked with tomato sauces.

Strozzapreti: This Italian pasta is cut circularly with small twists for a unique shape and works well with vegetable sauces.

Fusilli: It is easily distinguishable because of its quirky twirled shape, and can be relished with cheesy sauces or chicken chunks.

Gigli: Believed to be from Florence, this pasta variety is shaped like conical flowers that have ruffled edges. The name roughly also translates to Lilies.

Farfalle: Popular because of its bow-tie shape, this pasta fits well with dishes that call for short pasta sizes.

Orecchiette: The ear like shape of this pasta gives it a name that literally translates to ‘little ears’. This pasta has been a favourite with people who prepare their sauces in wine. Some find even find it similar to their morning cornflakes!

