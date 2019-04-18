Review: The Curse of the Weeping Woman is a frightmare, says Rashid Irani

THE CURSE OF THE WEEPING WOMAN

Director: Michael Chaves

Actors: Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz

Rating: ½ / 5

The brainchild of the vastly overrated filmmaker James Wan, the sixth spin-off in the ever-expanding “Conjuring Universe”, is another dour exercise in the horror genre.

Obviously aiming to capitalise on the success of previous entries in the series (two Conjuring films, a brace of Annabelle titles and last year’s The Nun), The Curse of the Weeping Woman is inspired by the 17th century Mexican fable about the ghost of a woman who returns to terrorise children in Los Angeles, in 1973.

It appears that she had drowned her two kids and subsequently committed suicide. Unable to control her rage or cope with the loss, the constantly weeping woman now preys on other young children in a desperate attempt to replace her own.

The script, written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis (the duo responsible for last week’s weepy, Five Feet Apart), spends most of its modest run time of 90 minutes on a widowed social worker (Linda Cardellini, the Green Book actress merely called upon to scream relentlessly) and her two imperilled offspring.

Expectedly, there is no shortage of ghoulish make-up (for the demonic entity), faux-religious symbolism and stock scare tactics. As for the purported menacing moments, they are telegraphed far in advance to be effective.

Essentially The Curse of the Weeping Woman is fodder for formulaic frightmare fans. Meanwhile director Michael Chaves is slated to helm The Conjuring 3. Help!

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 19:45 IST