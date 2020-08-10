e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / ₹1,000-crore heroin seized at Nhava Sheva

₹1,000-crore heroin seized at Nhava Sheva

mumbai Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:44 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

In the biggest ever seizure of narcotic drugs in Maharashtra in recent years, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai in a joint operation with the customs department busted a major international drug cartel and seized 191 kilogram (kg) heroin, estimated to be worth around ₹1,000 crore, from Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, sources in DRI told HT. Two people have been arrested so far.

The consignment had arrived from Afghanistan and the declared cargo was of Mulethi, a traditional herb which is extensively used in several traditional ayurvedic formulations to treat respiratory problems, obesity, skin infection, liver disorders, gastric problem, hormonal regulation, etc.

Packets of heroin were concealed inside the pipes in the cargo, sources part of the operation said. The seized heroin is of high quality with a market value of around ₹5 crore for each kg.

Mulethi is in demand in India, especially in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, as it is used in making immunity boosting ayurvedic medicines. “There is possibility that the cartel was using this opportunity to smuggle in heroin through cargo of Mulethi. The cartel may have links with narcotic rackets in Afghanistan,” DRI sources said.

Following specific information about the consignment, DRI and customs department jointly launched the operation to bust the racket. The two arrested accused are linked to the paperwork for facilitating smooth movement of the cargo. The owner of the company which had ordered the cargo is also under scanner.

The two accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An official said sections of the Customs Act would also be added in the case later. The accused will be produced in the court on Monday.

Further investigation would be carried out by the Mumbai DRI officials.

“More accused may be arrested soon and investigation will be carried out with all angles including narco-terrorism angle. Further details cannot be shared at this time as the operation is going on,” said a DRI official requesting anonymity.

In July 2019, the special cell of Delhi Police had seized 130kg heroin from Nhava Sheva port and that consignment, too, had links with drug cartels in Afghanistan.

top news
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In