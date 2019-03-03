₹1,036-crore budget for Panvel

Panvel City Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh presented a ₹1,036-crore budget on Saturday for the financial year 2019-20.

The budget presented in the standing committee proposes a total income of ₹1,036 crore that includes an opening balance of ₹217 crore. It has estimated an expense of ₹1,035 crore, leaving a balance of around ₹1 crore.

Speaking after presenting the budget, municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “The figures in the budget are based on realistic income that we are expecting. None of the figures have been inflated or hyped.”

He added, “We have ensured controlled spending so that the budget doesn’t go awry. Our stress in the budget is on development projects.”

The civic commissioner said, “Our priorities are water supply, roads, fire services, city sanitation, health, education, sports, welfare of differently abled, women and child welfare, development of destitute and all-round development of skilled workers of erstwhile village panchayats.”

Deshmukh said, “We have allocated ₹336 crore for the development of the rural areas under our jurisdiction.”

Speaking on the income of the civic body, Deshmukh said, “Around ₹250 crore, or 25% of the revenue, will be generated by PCMC while the rest will be sourced from the government grants.”

