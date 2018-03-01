1.2 lakh students to appear for SSC exams in Mumbai today

Around 1.2 lakh students in 318 centres from Thane district, comprising of Thane city, rural and Navi Mumbai will be appearing for their SSC exams on Thursday.

Last year, there were around 1 lakh students from Thane, among the Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). This year, the highest number of students is from Thane district.

After the paper leak last year, the MSBSHSE is compelled to take measures to ensure no such incident occurs this year. A special flying squad and CCTV cameras have been set up at every centre for better vigilance.

According to rules, students who arrive late will not be allowed in the exam hall and hence, all are advised to reach their centre in advance. The ‘25 students per examination hall’ rule, persists for SSC exams too.

A day before the exam, the board helpline was flooded with calls from anxious parents and students.

“Most parents and students were enquiring about tomorrow’s paper. We are increasingly getting calls from parents, who are equally stressed about the exams. We counsel them and inform the students about the measures that need to be taken to remain calm,” said an official from the Board Helpline.

Few differently abled students, who were struggling to find a writer at the last minute managed to get them after the board’s permission. Their parents have heaved a sigh of relief after they got the relevant papers signed and approved from the board office.