100 more midi, mini BEST buses on road soon

mumbai

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:29 IST

Hundred more midi and mini buses are likely to hit the roads by the end of December, a senior Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) official said on Tuesday. These buses will be produced on a wet lease contract basis, under which contractors will provide drivers along with the buses.

According to BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde, around 30 buses are already running on the road under wet lease and 100 more are completing the registration and Regional Transport Office (RTO)-related procedures. By the end of the year, 100 buses will be ready to ply on roads.

BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde said, “These small midi buses are very convenient. And our passengers’ headcount has increased by almost 10 lakh, which is no small number.’’

However, Shrikant Kawathankar, a member of BEST committee, said, “BEST is providing conductors to wet lease buses, hence, we are facing a shortage of staff to run our buses. Also, these buses will remain off-road on weekend for maintenance purposes. This will lead to a financial loss to BEST.” Another committee member Sunil Ganacharya said , “Our single bus can carry 75 passengers, whereas a wet lease bus can carry only 35-40 passengers with 50% less capacity. And there is no monitoring of frequency of these buses,” he said.